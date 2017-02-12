Jamie Lynn Spears shares Bible verse as daughter returns home from hospital

Jamie Lynn Spears is counting her blessings. The 25-year-old

star had a terrible scare this past week when her 8-year-old daughter Maddie was involved in an ATV accident that left her underwater for two minutes.

Thankfully Maddie who spent a week in hospital has returned home and on Saturday her mother posted a photo of her daily devotional.

“February 11th #JesusAlways,” the singer captioned the photo.

February 11th 🙏🏻 #JesusAlways 🙏🏻 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:25am PST

The passage, which comes from Thessalonians 5:16-18, Romans 12:12, Ephesians 1:7-8, and Psalm 143:8, highlights finding the good it difficult situations.

“Be joyful always; pray continually,” it begins. “The way to rejoice at all times is to find moment-by-moment pleasure in your relationship with Me – the Love of your soul. This relationship is so full of comfort and encouragement that it’s possible to be joyful in hope even when you’re in the midst of adversity.”

On Friday the younger sister of Britney Spears posted a photo of herself next to the hospital's emergency helicopter.

Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:28am PST

“Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed,” Spears wrote.