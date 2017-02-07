Scarlett Johansson: Mark Consuelos accidentally stole from me

Mark Consuelos left the 2015 Oscars with one big surprise.

Scarlett Johansson told Marie Claire about how the 45-year-old actor and husband of talk show host Kelly Ripa accidentally stole her bag at the awards ceremony, which held her breast pump.

Nothing's stopping March cover star Scarlett Johansson—not box-office pressure, not sexism in Hollywood, not even losing her breast pump. Click the link in our bio to learn about her role in the upcoming @ghostintheshell and read her highlights from her interview with Brooke Hauser. Photograph by Tesh. #ScarlettJohansson A photo posted by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:30am PST

The 32-year-old actress, who is Marie Claire’s March 2017 cover girl, recounted how she had given birth to daughter Rose five months earlier, so she brought her breast pump to the Oscars.

“I was nursing, and every ounce is like liquid gold,” she explained. “Somehow, Mark got ahold of my breast pump — in a bag with all the milk, ice packs in there, and s--t. He grabbed it out of my hand.”

"I assumed it was obvious that women in all positions struggle for equality. It's always an uphill battle and fight." —Scarlett Johansson in conversation with Brooke Hauser. Photograph by Tesh. #ScarlettJohansson A photo posted by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:34am PST

It turned out Consuelos was trying to lend a hand by carrying the purse.

“Our cars got separated. Apparently, Kelly looked over, and she was like, ‘Wait a minute — is that Scarlett’s breast pump? We’ve got to get it back!’ because she knew how panicked I would be. We finally ended up at the same party three hours later, and Mark was like, ‘I’m so sorry.’”

And while the story ended on a happy note for now two-year-old Rose, Johansson’s marriage to French journalist Romain Dauriac did not. Reports claimed last month that the couple were calling it quits after more than two years of marriage. They first went public with their relationship in November 2012 and then married in October 2014.