Ariel Winter shares pics from wild night out

Ariel Winter steps out with Levi Meaden in Los Angeles.

Ariel Winter steps out with Levi Meaden in Los Angeles.  (Splash)

Ariel Winter is bringing summer heat into the winter.

The "Modern Family" star documented her wild night out with friends in a series of Instagram posts.

The teen wore a mini dress with a very-high slit and low-cut neckline. The actress was surrounded by a gaggle of friends posing for the camera.

In another post, the 19-year-old was kissing her much-older boyfriend, Levi Meaden, 29.

Winter who plays the smart, wise beyond her year Alex Dunphy on the long-running ABC series, has been criticized by some fans for being a bit revealing but Winter has hit back defending her choice to dress how she likes.

