6 things you didn't know about Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker might be known for being married to NFL superstar Eric Decker, but the 28-year-old is famous in her own right.

Decker has made a name for herself as a country-pop singer with powerhouse vocals, has a large social media following and her own fashion line.

While you may think you already know so much about her, here are the top 6 facts you would have never known about Decker.