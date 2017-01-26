Tarek El Moussa gets personal with Instagram post

Tarek El Moussa took to Instagram share a health milestone after a rough start to the New Year. The "Flip or Flop" star shared that he is still cancer free after three years.

The reality star shared a screenshot of a conversation with his doctor counting his health blessings.

Still #cancer #free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing... I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!! Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough! I'm finally at UCLA and I'm on the right doses of medication.. People don't know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor... It really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

El Moussa was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after a fan emailed to the show saying she noticed a lump on his neck. The HGTV reality star underwent surgery to remove cancer from his thyroid and lymph nodes. He also had radiation treatment and was given a oral synthetic mediation that he would take for life. El Moussa then went into remission.

The health news comes after a turbulent year for the star. In December 2016, Tarek and his wife Christina announced their split after secretly separating in May following an incident with a gun where police were called to their home.

Since then, rumors have swirled about infidelity in their marriage.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," they told Fox News at the time. "During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together."