After years as an outcast, Mel Gibson earns an Oscar nomination

Mel Gibson is having quite a week: On Friday, he became a father for the ninth time and on Tuesday he earned an unexpected Oscar nomination, capping what appears to be a remarkable comeback from Hollywood's version of Siberia.

"What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son!" Gibson said in a statement after his "Hacksaw Ridge" earned six nominations Tuesday.

Gibson had long been shunned in Hollywood since an anti-Semitic tirade while being arrested for drunk driving in 2006 and a 2011 conviction for domestic violence.

Andrew Garfield, who was nominated for best actor for his performance in "Hacksaw Ridge," said Gibson deserved the moment.

"I think finally people are remembering who Mel actually is, not what the tabloids (said)," said Garfield by phone. "I'm so, so proud of him."



Gibson as little as five years ago was a pariah and fodder for late-night comedians after a series of rants and scandals prompted some of the industry's top players to say they wouldn't work with him.

His rehabilitation began in 2011 with the dark comedy "The Beaver," directed by and co-starring his longtime friend Jodie Foster.

The Associated Press contributedto this report.