Jennifer Aniston considers return to TV and slams Piers Morgan in interview

Jennifer Aniston has been mulling over the idea of making a small screen comeback.

"I've thought about it a lot. That's where the work is," the 47-year-old actress tells Variety of returning to television. "That's where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time."

Aniston further weighs the pros and cons of making movies versus TV. "When you're in your 20s, going away from home was an adventure -- meeting new people, seeing other parts of the country or world was so exciting," she explains. "Now it's really about wanting to stay closer to home and just enjoying your time. It goes really fast. The experience needs to be a good experience."

The Friends star adds, "I have no time for the yelling, angry directors, or bad behavior anymore."

Aniston also addressed the op-ed she penned for The Huffington Post in July, titled "For the Record," in which she addressed all the pregnancy rumors and explained how the "stalking and objectification" she has endured by the media is harmful to women.

She tells Variety that looking back, she thinks the piece made "a little bit" of a difference. "It's definitely in people's consciousness a lot more," she says. "But you're always going to have the Piers Morgans of the world contradicting something that comes from the heart and saying, 'You're a hypocrite.'"

After the op-ed was released, Morgan put out an article of his own in reaction to Aniston's views on the media. "I do think the least stars like Jennifer Aniston can do in return for the massive financial and career boost these fake covers bring them is to stop pretending it's all everyone else's fault that impressionable young girls struggle with their own beauty and body images as a result of seeing perfect photos of Jennifer Aniston," he wrote.

Aniston reveals to Variety that she had much more to say than what was published. "I was rolling into the 15th year of these preposterous rumors about my fertility status, marital status, singlehood status. I was tired of being shamed for whether I have this or that," she recalls. "I'm perfectly happy where I am, and that needs to be honored and respected. I've worked hard for a lot of years to be reduced down to: 'Is she or isn't she?' I just felt, write it down, get it all out. That's why the original draft, before I put it in the hands of my trusted editor, was 12 pages of me barking my head off at people."

"I had this moment of -- it's time, and who cares how it's received," she continues. "I had no idea it would get the response that it did; I was thrilled with that. But sadly, people still buy into it. They are consumers of this trash and they eat it up."

