When it comes to doling out advice, season 8 "Bachelorette" star Emily Maynard admits she's not the one to give it.

"I always say I should not give anyone any 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' tips because it has kind of been a train wreck, to be quite honest — my time on the show was a bit of a mess," Maynard said on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. She added that her advice to the show's current cast would be to "just have fun."

Maynard, 30, says she's still an avid fan of the franchise and considers it to be "the best TV on TV."

Despite appearing on two seasons of the ABC show, Maynard ended up with someone she knew from before her "Bachelorette" days.

She broke up with season 15 "Bachelor" Brad Womack in 2011 and very publicly split from Jef Holm soon after their 2012 "Bachelorette" season came to an end. Maynard married her hometown sweetheart, Tyler Johnson in 2014.

Maynard beamed talking about her fast-growing family and new home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She and Johnson have two children together -- Jennings, 17 months, and Gibson, 3 months. She also has an 11-year-old daughter, Ricki, with her late fiancé Ricky Hendrick, who died in a plane crash in 2004.

"It is crazy at our house all the time, but it's a lot of fun," she said.

The "I Said Yes” author added that her husband is "like the best dad ever… Jennings is obsessed with him, and I'm sure Gibson will be, too."