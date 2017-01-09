While many Hollywood liberals took to Twitter to rave about Meryl Streep’s lengthy anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes, Jenna Jameson took a different approach.

Jameson, who is a republican, spoke out against Streep’s use of the Globes’ stage to slam President-elect Donald Trump.

Please someone mute Meryl Streep — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 9, 2017

Jameson replied to a Twitter user who criticized the President-elect writing, “Suck it up buttercup.”

TRUMP REACTS TO MERYL'S SPEECH

During the speech, Streep also took a jab at certain sports.

“…Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” Streep said.

Jameson, for one, was offended by the message.

That reference to MMA fans was completely offensive and unneeded... once again the left offends half of America #deplorables https://t.co/JS0RIcfaHQ — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 9, 2017

Meanwhile, many stars lauded Streep for speaking out. Elizabeth Banks, Boy George, Chaz Bono and many more stars celebrated Streep on social media.

I absolutely love you Meryl Streep! https://t.co/EWVdFge2Rs — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 9, 2017

I've loved #MerylStreep as a person, as an actor overwhelmed by her immense artistry, but never more than tonight for speaking our truth! — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) January 9, 2017

Slay, #MerylStreep, slay

•

“There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its… https://t.co/8YlKqm8e0u — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 9, 2017