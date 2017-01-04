When history shakes itself out, the final three months of 2016 will no doubt be first remembered for one historic occurence: Kim Kardashian didn't post a single selfie, belfie, topless shot, defense of her husband, or anything else on any of her social media accounts.

Those blessed days are now over.

The reality star has made her return to social media three months after being held up and robbed of millions of dollars in jewelry at a Paris hotel.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Kardashian posted a picture of her with husband Kanye West and their two children on Instagram on Tuesday and captioned the photo, "family."

Haha 😂😘 I missed you guys! https://t.co/RK4ITjFYvF — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 4, 2017

It was her first post on the platform since Oct. 3. She also returned to Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook with a series of posts. She responded to a fan's excitement about her return with the emotional note: "I missed you guys!"

Kardashian, 36, was possibly the most over-exposed celebrity on social media before the Paris incident.

West and Kardashian have been the subject of breakup rumors following West's hospitalization in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.