Actress Debbie Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain” has died on Wednesday. She was 84.

Reynolds’ death comes a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher died at age 60.

"She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken," Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher said. He added that the stress of his sister's death "was too much" for Reynolds.

Hollywood stars took to social media to react to the loss of the iconic actress.
 

 

 

 

 

 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.