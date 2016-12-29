Actress Debbie Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain” has died on Wednesday. She was 84.

Reynolds’ death comes a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher died at age 60.

"She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken," Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher said. He added that the stress of his sister's death "was too much" for Reynolds.

Hollywood stars took to social media to react to the loss of the iconic actress.



So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

So blown away and saddened by this Debbie Reynolds news a day after her daughter, Carrie passes away. So much luv & strength to their family — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 29, 2016

Sending so much love tonight to a family that brought so much light to this world. Rest in ❤️ Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) December 29, 2016

Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin' in The Rain. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie. — Grant Gustin (@grantgust) December 29, 2016

The combination of the loss of @carrieffisher & then her mom @DebbieReynolds1 is too much. I'm really at a loss here... #toomuch16 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) December 29, 2016

#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 29, 2016

Some of the magic people have left the tribe...for the moment I am inconsolable...💔💔💔 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 29, 2016

The Associated Press contributed to this report.