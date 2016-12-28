'Rich Bitch' by Nicole Lapin

FROM THE PUBLISHER: In this New York Times bestseller, journalist and financial expert Nicole Lapin shows women how to take charge of their lives by taking charge of their money.

Do your eyes glaze over just thinking about the mumbo-jumbo language of finance? Do you break out into hives when faced with getting your financial life together? Well, sister, you are not alone.

In Rich Bitch, money expert and financial journalist Nicole Lapin lays out a 12-Step Plan in which she shares her experiences—mistakes and all—of getting her own finances in order. She talks to you not like a lecturer but as your friend. And even though money is typically an “off-limits” conversation, nothing is off-limits here.

Lapin rethinks every piece of financial “wisdom” you’ve ever heard and puts her own fresh, modern, sassy spin on it. Sure, there are some hard-and-fast rules about finance, but when it comes to your money, the only person who can tell you how to spend it is you. Should you invest in a 401(k)? Maybe not. Should you splurge on that morning latte? Likely yes. Instead of focusing on nickel-and-diming yourself, Nicole’s advice focuses on investing in yourself so you don’t have to stress over the little things.

Rich Bitch rehabs whatever bad money habits you might have and provides a plan you can not only sustain, but also thrive on. You won’t feel deprived but rather inspired to go after the rich life you deserve, and confident enough to call yourself a rich bitch.