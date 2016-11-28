Cyber Monday Deals

Today is Cyber Monday - that means it is time for some of the best deals of the year! But before you log on, you need to know where to go! Bahar Takhtehchian, consumer expert and founder of BaharTak.com, has picked some of the best deals you’ll find on the web!

DIAMOND TWO-TONE HEART NECKLACE

Price: $19.99

Where to buy: Sears.com

Now is the time to stock up on fine jewelry. You can save up to 75% off fine jewelry at Sears.com. This 1/10 carat diamond two-tone sterling silver heart necklace is regularly $99.99, but for Cyber Monday it’s just $19.99.

-----------------------

KEURIG K55 BREWER

Price: $89.99

Where to buy: Keurig.com

Coffee lovers, rejoice! Keurig.com is offering 25% off site-wide, plus free shipping today through Wednesday. This Keurig K55 Brewer is originally $119.99, but it’s just $89.99 today on Keurig.com. You can brew coffee, tea, and cocoa all in under 1 minute. They also have some great seasonal beverages on the site.

-----------------------

OUTWEAR FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Savings: 40% off

Where to buy: Kmart.com

Looking for a warm winter coat? You’re in luck! Men’s, women’s, and kids’ outerwear is 40% off at Kmart.com. The prices regularly range from $14.99-$99.99.

-----------------------

SCARVES, SWEATERS, AND BACKPACKS

Savings: 45% off

Where to buy: LandsEnd.com

Scarves are a must-have accessory this winter and now you can bundle up and buy your favorite styles at amazingly low prices. Men’s fashion scarves are typically $39, but they’re just $8 today. And adorable kids’ animal backpacks and adult sweaters are 45% off. The offer is good on Monday only.

-----------------------

TEAVANA TEA, ACCESSORIES, AND MORE

Savings: $25 off

Where to buy: Teavana.com

Tea enthusiasts can stock up on their favorite beverages and tea accessories at Teavana.com. Just use the code CYBER to enjoy $25 off any $60 of qualifying merchandise. Shipping is also free. Some exclusions apply and this deal ends on November 29.

-----------------------

VEESTRO AT-HOME MEAL DELIVERY SERVICE

Savings: 20% off

Where to buy: Veestro.com

If you don’t have time to cook but want to eat healthy food, Veestro is for you. Veestro is a meal delivery program that brings plant-based entrees directly to your door. You can choose from a variety of meal packs (like the starter pack or meatless Monday pack) or choose meals a la carte. Right now, if you spend $100 you’ll save 20% with the code GET20. The offers ends today.

-----------------------

DR. BRANDT EYE CREAM

Savings: 40% off

Where to buy: DrBrandtSkincare.com

Cyber Monday is the best time of year to save big on beauty products. All Dr. Brandt eye creams are 40% off, plus you receive free shipping on all orders. This sale is good from today through November 30th. Dr. Brandt skincare has a range of anti-aging skincare products that combine clinical dermatology expertise, cutting-edge technology, and research.

-----------------------

NEULASH NEBROW BROW ENHANCING SERUM DUO

Savings: 50% off

Where to buy: Nordstrom.com

Big brows are the beauty trend of the year! The neuLASH neBROW Brow Enhancing Serum Duo dramatically transforms the appearance of thin, sparse brows. In fact, you’ll get more defined, beautiful brows in just 4-6 weeks.

-----------------------

OTHER BIG DEALS:

Walmart.com: up to 50% of select Samsung HD TVs

Amazon.com: up to $120 off select laptops and tablets

Lowes.com: up to $150 off select tools

AllModern.com: up to 70% off select furniture and decor

Target.com: 15% off sitewide

