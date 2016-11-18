Paula Deen’s Southern Cornbread Stuffing

SOUTHERN CORNBREAD STUFFING

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients:

7 slices oven-dried white bread

1 sleeve crackers (Saltine recommended)

8 tbsp. butter

2 c. chopped celery

1 large onion, chopped

7 c. chicken stock

1 tsp. salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp. sage, optional

1 tbsp. poultry seasoning, optional

5 eggs, beaten

Cornbread (recipe below)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a large bowl, combine crumbled cornbread, dried white bread slices, and saltines; set aside.

Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the celery and onion and cook until transparent, approximately 5- 10 minutes. Pour the vegetable mixture over cornbread mixture. Add the stock, mix well, taste, and add salt, pepper to taste, sage, and poultry seasoning. Add beaten eggs and mix well. Pour mixture into a greased pan and bake until dressing is cooked through, about 45-60 minutes.

-----------------------

CORNBREAD

Ingredients:

1 c. self-rising cornmeal

½ c. self-rising flour

¾ c. buttermilk

2 eggs

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Pour batter into a greased shallow baking dish. Bake for approximately 20- 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.