Paula Deen’s Southern Cornbread Stuffing
SOUTHERN CORNBREAD STUFFING
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients:
7 slices oven-dried white bread
1 sleeve crackers (Saltine recommended)
8 tbsp. butter
2 c. chopped celery
1 large onion, chopped
7 c. chicken stock
1 tsp. salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp. sage, optional
1 tbsp. poultry seasoning, optional
5 eggs, beaten
Cornbread (recipe below)
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In a large bowl, combine crumbled cornbread, dried white bread slices, and saltines; set aside.
Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the celery and onion and cook until transparent, approximately 5- 10 minutes. Pour the vegetable mixture over cornbread mixture. Add the stock, mix well, taste, and add salt, pepper to taste, sage, and poultry seasoning. Add beaten eggs and mix well. Pour mixture into a greased pan and bake until dressing is cooked through, about 45-60 minutes.
-----------------------
CORNBREAD
Ingredients:
1 c. self-rising cornmeal
½ c. self-rising flour
¾ c. buttermilk
2 eggs
2 tbsp. vegetable oil
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Combine all ingredients and mix well. Pour batter into a greased shallow baking dish. Bake for approximately 20- 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.