Miranda Lambert calls out 'cowardly people' who trolled her picture with boyfriend Anderson East

Miranda Lambert decided to get personal on social media late Thursday night. The "Automatic" singer, 32, took to Instagram, where she posted a beautiful pic of herself riding on a horse.

"This is one of those moments that I'm proud of," Lambert wrote, calling the post "really personal." "My friend Tommy snapped it on a trail ride on his phone at golden hour on the farm in TN. What a blessing. I'm wearing yoga pants and no makeup and I'm on the back of my beloved Leiani."

PHOTOS: Country star's risque red carpet looks at the CMAs

The country crooner went on to explain what prompted her to post a more personal and less promotional shot.

A photo posted by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Nov 3, 2016 at 10:18pm PDT

"Last night I was all dolled up and 'out on the town' with my sweet man," she continued. "I was excited about the night and posted a picture. Just now when I looked I realized so many comments were judgmental and negative. Cowardly people hiding behind a keyboard or a cell phone writing their useless comments about our eyes and clothes and body language. What a bunch of bull s--t."

Lambert, who divorced ex-husband Blake Shelton last summer, has since started a romance with singer Anderson East. The stunning pair hit the red carpet on Wednesday, where they wowed in matching black ensembles.

At the time, Lambert had posted a photo from the evening to her Instagram, writing, "I had a great time last night celebrating country music at the CMA awards with my sweet by my side! @andersoneast I'm a lucky girl."

Fans mad Beyonce, Dixie Chicks performed at the CMAs

Following the negative comments, the "Gunpowder and Lead" songstress noted, "Thank y'all for reminding me why I read books, write songs, and spend most of my time with animals and people I trust and love."

Lambert recently proved that she's used to the insensitive comments when she participated in "Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s" "Mean Tweets."