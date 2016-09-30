Blake Shelton jokes 'Honey Bee' is about a 'Voice' coach

Five years after the song’s release, Blake Shelton is coming clean about the inspiration behind his song “Honey Bee” (well, sort of). The veteran coach on "The Voice" joked with his costars Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys about the song recently and decided to confess: it’s about Keys.

In a hilarious clip, each coach takes a turn trying to remember the lyrics to the adorable tune, poking fun at Shelton’s softer side — something he rarely shows to the coaches on the show. Finally, Levine inquires: who’s that song about?

“Alicia,” Shelton says nonchalantly. Keys doesn’t skip a beat.

“I am a honey bee,” she concedes.

The chemistry between the coaches on "The Voice" has always been fans’ favorite characteristic of the show, even with its rotating cast. Shelton and Levine have been set in their spinning chairs since Day 1, but the other two slots have been filled by artists like Christina Aguilera, Usher, Pharrell, and of course, Gwen Stefani, which sparked Shelton’s current relationship with the former No Doubt frontwoman.

Shelton has said he and Stefani connected when going through their similarly high-profile divorces while filming the show, and the rest is history. The two announced their relationship last fall, marking nearly a year of the unlikely pair being official.

The singer has produced many an up-and-comer from his team over the years, including RaeLynn, Cassadee Pope, the Swon Brothers and more. This year he’s got a run for his money from Cyrus, who plans on stealing all his country talent. Time will tell who will come out on top!