Meghan Linsey debuts weight loss photos

Meghan Linsey is beautiful inside and out, and now the artist says she feels her best, too, according to an Instagram post.

The Season 8 runner-up on "The Voice" recently shared a before-and-after comparison on her feed, using one photo from the CMAs last fall next to a recent photo, in which she is noticeably more toned.

The singer shares that she has had trouble in the past maintaining a weight at which she feels best, saying that the photo from the CMAs wasn’t a representation of her at her healthiest.

“I love my curves, but I was definitely the heaviest I’ve ever been and honestly, I just didn’t feel great,” she says in the caption.

Linsey said after four weeks of trying a new method, she was ready to take on CMA Fest feeling refreshed.

“CMA Music Fest was such a blast! I have so much energy and I feel amazing since I started Nutrisystem,” she says in a press release. “I’ve lost 14 pounds so far and that is a huge deal, for me! I have always struggled with my weight, and I tend to yo-yo up and down a lot. On top of my slow metabolism, I’m also a curvy girl, so it can get out of control very quickly. I just felt like I hit a wall. I was working out regularly and trying to be as healthy as possible, but I still wasn’t losing weight. I just feel sooo much better! I feel like myself again!”

Linsey performed songs from her latest EP, "Believer," at the Hard Rock Cafe outdoor stage during CMA Fest.