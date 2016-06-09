Cooking with 'Friends': Bartiromo's Pizza

Brooklyn born and raised, the Bartiromo sisters know how to make a perfect pizza. They learned from the best – their father Vincent who owned and operated The Rex Manor in Bay Ridge for 50 years! The original version is topped with pepperoni and sausage. Her sister Theresa updated the recipe for a healthier spin.



VINCENT BARTIROMO’S PIZZA: THERESA’S VERSION

Ingredients:

1 lb. whole wheat pizza dough

Flour

Olive oil

Tomato sauce

2 vegetables of choice [suggested: broccoli, mushrooms, onions, spinach, fresh tomato slices, kale]

Garlic, chopped

Fresh mozzarella, finely shredded or asiago, parmesan, or fontina

Salt

Pepper

Fresh Basil

Oregano

Instructions:

Let pizza dough sit until it has slightly risen.

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Flour counter and begin stretching and rolling dough thin until its ⅛” thick. Put on pizza pan. Lightly oil dough with olive oil and spread a thin layer of fresh tomato sauce onto rounded rolled dough.

Place in preheated oven to partially cook until bottom begins to stiffen, 8 to 10 minutes depending on your oven.

While baking the dough, lightly sauté your vegetables of choice with a small amount of fresh chopped garlic to place on pizza as toppings. Sautéing veggies first will allow for a crispier crust.

Remove pizza dough from oven. Spread a thicker layer of fresh tomato sauce and a light sprinkling of finely shredded fresh mozzarella or asiago or parmesan or fontina cheese, salt, pepper, fresh basil and oregano.

Next, sprinkle small cuts of at least two your favorite vegetables. Suggestions: broccoli, mushrooms, onions, spinach, fresh tomato slices, kale…any combination.

Sprinkle an additional light layer of fresh cheese and/or tomato sauce, if you’d like.

Place pizza back in hot oven until bottom and edges are crispy and cheese melted.

-----------------------

VINCENT BARTIROMO’S ORIGINAL PIZZA

Ingredients:

1 lb. pizza dough

Flour

Olive oil

Tomato sauce

Mozzarella slices

Grated parmesan cheese

Garlic, chopped

Pepper

Fresh basil

Oregano

Sausage or pepperoni (optional)

Instructions:

Let pizza dough sit until it has slightly risen.

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Flour counter and begin stretching and rolling dough thin until its ⅛” thick. Put on pizza pan. Lightly oil dough with olive oil and spread a thin layer of fresh tomato sauce onto rounded rolled dough.

Place in preheated oven to partially cook until bottom begins to stiffen, 8 to 10 minutes depending on your oven.

Remove pizza dough from oven. Spread a thicker layer of fresh tomato sauce followed by a layer of mozzarella slices, grated parmesan cheese, small amount of chopped fresh garlic, pepper, fresh basil and oregano. Sprinkle a layer of sausage or pepperoni on top.

Place pizza back in hot oven until bottom and edges are crispy and cheese melted.

-----------------------

VINCENT BARTIROMO’S PIZZA SAUCE

Ingredients:

Garlic

Onion

Olive Oil

2 cans San Marzano peeled tomatoes

Salt

Pepper

Oregano

Instructions:

Brown garlic and onion in olive oil. Puree garlic, onion, tomatoes and add spices.

