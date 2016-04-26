Michael Strahan being rushed off 'Live!' months ahead of schedule

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Michael Strahan.

ABC honchos have decided to fast track the ex-football star out

of “Live!” and into “Good Morning America” way ahead of schedule.

A show rep told FOX411 in a statement that Strahan will be off the show

on May 13, not in four months, as previously announced.

"After meeting with the producers of both 'Live' and ‘Good Morning

America,’ and after speaking with Kelly and Michael, we have decided on a plan

that best advantages both shows for the future,” the rep said. “To that end, Michael's last day on 'Live' will be Friday, May 13, which

not only gives the show the chance to have an appropriate send off for him

during the May sweeps, but to also immediately give Kelly and the producers an

opportunity to begin the on-air search for a new co-host."

Ripa walked out on “Live!” a couple days before a scheduled vacation last

week after Strahan told her via text message after Monday’s show that he was

leaving her after only four years for a new gig at “GMA.” Ripa returned on

Tuesday, and vented her frustration at ABC’s handling of the situation. “I’m

going to be completely honest, I am fairly certain sure there are trained

professional snipers with tranquilizer darts in case I drift too far off

message," she joked.

The first guest on Tuesday’s show, “Scandal” star Bellamy Young, told Jenny

McCarthy on her on her Sirius XM show that people were not

happy campers backstage.

"There was some tension, bless their hearts,” she said. “Backstage,

there was some tension because it could have gone any way."

The statement said Strahan would make his "GMA" debut soon, allowing for him to be integrated "into the show more often this summer before his full-time start in

September."

One "Live!' legend no impressed with the handling of the situation? Kathie Lee Gifford. She told FOX411 in our New York studio that the proceedings should have been kept behind closed doors.

“Be totally professional,” she advised. "I would keep

anything that is going on between you private… It’s nobody’s business

but yours. But always, always be professional at your job. That’s what

you’re hired to do.”

- Diana Falzone contributed to this report