Brantley Gilbert shows off Second Amendment tattoo

Brantley Gilbert is making a statement with his new tattoo. The “One Hell of an Amen” singer added to his already impressive back tattoo. Now text from the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution sits just above his waist line.

The word “Amendment” is spelled across his shoulder blades, with the two guns pointing downward across his middle back. Carl Grace did the guns in February, and came back for text.

Gilbert writes, “I wanted to take my support of the 2nd amendment to another level, so my boy Carl Grace came by the house and hooked me up yesterday!!!”

The black ink with red outline jumps off his back in comparison to the older, more faded tattoos. It’s not clear how many tattoos Gilbert has total. His left arm is filled with symbols, shapes, designs and statements. He’s also got one on his rib cage and chest.

Gilbert is going to soon “ink” his name on a marriage license. The singer and fiance Amber Cochran will soon get hitched, although he won’t say when. Last month he told Taste of Country Nights he’d be honeymooning in Little Dix Bay, a tropical locale in the British Virgin Islands.

