Top 4 2014 CMA Award snubs

The 48th Annual CMA Awards were full of surprise performances, crossover collaborations and many well-deserved wins.

But not everyone walked home a winner Wednesday night.

1. Taylor snubs the CMAs

We get it Taylor, you're trying to "Shake" off country music. But considering this was the last year Swift could be nominated as a country artist it would have been appropriate for the singer to show her appreciation for the genre and fans that made her career by making an appearance at the CMAs.

2. Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is one of the most successful country singers of all time. That's why we can't understand why the "Something in the Water" singer hasn't won a CMA Award since she started cohosting the show in 2008.

3. Women of country music were ignored

Miranda Lambert puts it best: "To all the other amazing female artists out there…I'm trying to represent for you girls." We're not denying that Lambert's songwriting skills and soulful vocals earned her the female vocalist of the year trophy-- but perhaps it's somebody else's turn? She's won it five years in a row!

In a year that had everyone asking, "Where are the women in country music?" it might be time to reward one of the many other talented ladies of country music.

4. Jason Aldean

When the 2014 CMA Award nominations were announced in September, fans were shocked to see one big name missing from the list: Jason Aldean.

The "Burnin It Down" singer didn't receive one nod from the Country Music Association and it didn't sit well with him.

"It does suck a little bit when awards season comes around and you feel like you’re, as far as artists go, you’re up there at the cream of the crop, and to get overlooked like that is upsetting," he told Rolling Stone Country.