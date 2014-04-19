Delicious Recipes for Easter Dinner

SWEET PEA MASH & SWEET PEA BRUSCHETTA with RICOTTA and CARAMELIZED ONIONS

Serves 6

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups yellow onion, thinly sliced

3 cups canned petite green peas

2 tablespoons mint leaves, chiffonade

1 baguette

Extra-virgin olive oil for toasting bread

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 cup ricotta cheese

For the Sweet Pea Mash:

1. Drain the canned peas and toss with the mint, and mash with a rolling pin in a zip top bag. Mashed peas can be enjoyed immediately or stored in an air-tight container for 5 days.

For the Bruschetta:

1. Heat the olive oil in a small sauté pan over a medium flame and add the onions. Sauté until the onions begin to brown slightly, about 5 minutes, and reduce the heat to low. Continue cooking the onions until caramelized - deeply browned and very sweet - about 20 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

2. Slice the baguette on a bias, brush the slices of bread with oil and toast under a broiler or on a grill. Rub the toasted bread with the crushed garlic.

3. Spread each slice of baguette with ricotta cheese. Top with a spoonful of crushed sweet peas and a few of the caramelized onions.

Bacon Wrapped Lamb Loins

Serves 4

1 lb boneless lamb loin

8 slices Smithfield Cherrywood Smoked Bacon

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped

preheat oven to 425˚F

Lightly salt lamb and set aside to absorb the seasoning.

Lay out the bacon on a cutting board so that each of the slices overlap slightly. Season the bacon slices with black pepper.

Pat the lamb loin dry and place in the center of the bacon. Tightly wrap the bacon around the loin, folding over 1 slice at a time. Each slice should overlap by at least 1 inch to help hold closed. Trim off any excess length and reserve for another use.

Place a cast iron skillet or non-stick pan over medium heat, leave the pan to preheat 2-3 minutes. Add a thin film of oil to the pan and carefully lay the bacon wrapped lamb into the pan, seam side down. Let the bacon cook slowly until golden brown, 3-4 minutes. Gently roll the lamb over in the pan and brown on the second side. Briefly brown the bacon on the sides of the loin, then transfer the pan to the oven. Cook to an internal temperature of 135˚F, about 4 minutes more.

Rest the lamb on a cooling rack 5 minutes before slicing.

Honey Roasted Carrots

serves 6

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 small piece fresh ginger, thinly sliced or ½ teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 lime, zest reserved and juiced

4 to 6 multicolor carrots, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces (about 3 cups)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Combine the garlic, ginger, honey, olive oil, and lime juice in a bowl; whisk to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Toss the carrots with the dressing and spread on an aluminum-foil-lined baking pan in a single layer.

Roast in a hot oven until easily pierced with the tip of a knife, approximately 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and toss the roasted carrots with their juices from the roasting pan with the cilantro and the lime zest.

Olive Oil and Parmesan Smashed Potatoes

serves 4

18 small red or butterball potatoes

½ cup finely grated parmesan cheese, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed.

Place the potatoes in a sauce pot, cover with water by 2 inches and bring the pot to a boil. Reduce the heat to simmer and cook until the potatoes are tender, and can be easily pierced with a knife.

Drain the potatoes and leave in the colander to steam dry.

Place the grated cheese in a shallow dish. Set one potato in the center of the cheese, cover with a piece of wax paper or a clean towel and press to flatten the potato into the cheese. Flip the potato and press again lightly to coat with cheese on both sides. Set aside on a clean tray and repeat with the remaining potatoes.

When all the potatoes and flattened and coated with cheese, place a non stick or seasoned cast iron pan over medium heat. Add the olive oil and leave 2 minutes to heat. Add the potatoes in batches, cooking each side until golden brown. Refresh the olive oil as needed. Drain the cooked potatoes on paper towels.

Lemon Icebox Pie with Fresh Strawberries

Serves 8

30 chocolate wafers, crushed into crumbs

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

½ stick butter, melted

Filling

finely grated zest of 1 lemon

8 oz mascarpone or reduced fat cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (2 to 3 lemons)

Topping

2 cups sliced strawberries

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon lemon extract

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

For the crust, stir together the cookie crumbs, sugar, and butter in a bowl; mix well. Press the crumbs over the bottom and up the sides of a 10-inch springform pan. Bake for 10 minutes and cool completely.

For the filling, spoon the mascarpone into a strainer lined with a coffee filter or paper and leave 60 minutes to drain. Transfer the cheese to a bowl, add the lemon zest and cream and beat with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add the sweetened condensed milk and continue mixing until smooth. Stir in the lemon juice and pour into the prepared crust. Freeze until set, about 4 hours.

For the topping, combine all ingredients in a bowl and gently mix. Set aside to marinate until ready to serve.

