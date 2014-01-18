Super Bowl snacks

Crispy Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

1/2 tablespoon white peppercorns

1/4 cup kosher salt

3 pounds chicken wings, separated at the joints

Peeled 3-inch celery sticks, for serving (optional)

Preheat the oven to 450°. Coarsely crush the black and white peppercorns in a mortar or use a heavy-bottomed skillet; stir in the salt. Put the chicken wings on a large baking sheet and toss with the pepper and salt. Roast on the top rack of the oven for 1 hour. Serve with celery sticks.

Mini Sloppy Joe Sliders with Fresh Cabbage

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 pounds ground turkey or beef

1 large red bell pepper, chopped

4 large garlic cloves

3 tablespoons chipotle chili powder

1 1/4 cups ale or beer

3/4 cup bottled chili sauce or ketchup

1 4-ounce can diced green chilies

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 cup finely chopped green onions

6 mini brioche rolls or potato dinner rolls, split, toasted

2 cups shredded red or green cabbage

Directions:

Heat oil in heavy large pot over medium-high heat. Add ground meat, bell pepper and garlic and sauté until turkey is no longer pink, breaking up meat with back of fork, about 10 minutes. Mix in chili powder; stir 1 minute. Add beer, chiles, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until mixture thickens, stirring often, about 15 minutes. Mix in green onions; season with salt and pepper.

Arrange roll bottoms on plates. Spoon sloppy joe mixture over; top with cabbage and roll tops.

1-2-3 Guacamole with Fresh Tortilla Chips

Serves 8

Ingredients

2 pounds ripe avocados (about 4)

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1 to 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice (to taste)

Kosher salt (to taste)

vegetable oil for frying tortillas

twelve 6-inch corn tortillas, each cut into 8 wedges

Directions:

Pit and peel avocados and mash in bowl. Stir in cilantro and lime juice. Season with kosher salt.

Make chips:

In a kettle heat 3/4-inch oil to 375°F on a deep-fat thermometer and fry tortilla wedges, a dozen at a time, until crisp and most of bubbling subsides, about 1 minute, transferring chips with a slotted spoon to paper towels to drain. Sprinkle chips with salt to taste. Tortilla chips may be made 1 day ahead and kept in airtight containers.

Smokey and Spicy Three Bean Chili with Sweet Onion

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 slices of bacon, cut crosswise into 1/4-inch strips

1 onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice

2 jalapeños, seeded and cut into 1/4-inch dice

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup chili powder

One 15-ounce can Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed

One 15-ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

One 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

One 28-ounce can diced tomatoes

2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Chopped cilantro, sweet onion and sour cream, for serving

In a medium soup pot, heat the oil until hot. Add the bacon, onion, jalapeños and garlic and cook over moderately high heat until the onion is softened and the bacon fat has been rendered, about 5 minutes. Add the chili powder and cook over moderate heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the beans, tomatoes and stock and bring to a simmer. Simmer the chili over moderately low heat until thickened, about 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve with cilantro, raw sweet onion and sour cream.

