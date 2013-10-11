Fun recipes for cereal lovers

Cocoa Puffs® Carbonara



Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Start to Finish: 35 Minutes



2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon peel

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup Cocoa Puffs® cereal

4 slices bacon, diced

2 2/3 cups rotini pasta (8 oz)

Finely chopped fresh parsley





1. In small bowl, beat eggs, lemon peel, lemon juice, cheese and cereal; set aside.

2. In 12-inch skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Reserve bacon drippings with bacon; set aside.

3. Cook pasta as directed on package; drain.

4. Add pasta to skillet with bacon and drippings; toss. Over medium heat, gradually add egg mixture, stirring constantly, to make a sauce. Toss; sprinkle with parsley.



4 servings



Banana Nut-Split Pea Soup



Prep Time: 1 Hour

Start to Finish: 3 Hours



1 cup dried split peas (8 oz), rinsed

4 cups water

2 cups chicken broth

1 cup water

1 small onion, peeled, quartered

2 cloves garlic, smashed

1/3 cup carrot brunoise (finely cubed)

1/4 cup chopped almonds

6 oz smoked ham hocks

1 1/2 cups chicken broth

1 cup Banana Nut Cheerios® cereal

1 banana

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup frozen peas, thawed, drained

Kosher (coarse) salt





1. In 3-quart saucepan, place split peas; add 4 cups water. Heat to boiling. Boil 2 minutes. Remove from heat; let peas stand in water 2 hours. Drain peas; rinse with cold water and drain again. Return peas to saucepan.

2. To split peas in saucepan, add 2 cups chicken broth, 1 cup water, onion and garlic. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to simmer; cook 45 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, in 2-quart saucepan, place carrot brunoise, almonds, ham hocks and 1 1/2 cups chicken broth. Heat over medium heat to boiling. Reduce heat to simmer; cook 10 minutes.

4. Heat oven to 375°F. Using tongs, remove ham hocks from broth to cutting board. Pull apart hocks; dice ham and set aside. Discard bones. Drain broth from carrot-almond mixture into saucepan of split peas; reserve carrot-almond mixture.

5. Spray 4 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray. In medium bowl, mash 1/2 cup of the cereal, the banana, 1 teaspoon salt, the ham and carrot-almond mixture. Divide mixture evenly into muffin cups. Bake 15 minutes.

6. Reduce oven to 350°F. Place silicone nonstick baking mat or cooking parchment paper on cookie sheet. In small bowl, stir together cheese, thawed peas and remaining 1/2 cup cereal. Divide mixture into 4 (3 1/3-inch) rounds on cookie sheet. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until bubbly and golden.

7. Season soup with kosher salt to your liking. In 2 batches, blend split pea soup mixture in blender until uniform. Divide heated soup into 4 bowls. Place 1 "muffin" in center of each serving; place 1 Parmesan-cereal crisp on top of soup.



4 servings



Fizzy Trix®



Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Start to Finish: 30 Minutes



Drink

1 cup (8 oz) vodka

1 cup Trix® cereal

1/2 cup whipping cream

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (2 lemons)

1/4 cup fresh lime juice (2 limes)

2 pasteurized egg whites*

2 cups ice cubes (not crushed)

Garnish

Dash aromatic bitters

Trix® cereal





1. Place vodka in small bowl. Stir in 1/2 cup of the cereal; let stand 15 minutes.

2. Place cream in another small bowl; stir in remaining 1/2 cup cereal. Refrigerate 15 minutes, stirring once.

3. In 1-quart saucepan, combine sugar and water. Heat to boiling; stir until sugar is dissolves. Remove from heat; set aside to cool.

4. Stir vodka and cream mixtures. Strain mixtures into 2-cup glass measuring cup to remove cereal; discard cereal. Pour vodka-cream mixture into beverage shaker or quart-size jar with lid. Add lemon and lime juices, egg whites and sugar mixture. Shake drink like crazy. Add ice cubes to shaker; shake again like crazy.

5. Strain drink into 4 chilled martini glasses. Hit the foamy top with a dash of bitters; garnish with cereal.



4 servings