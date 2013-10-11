Fun recipes for cereal lovers
Cocoa Puffs® Carbonara
Prep Time: 20 Minutes
Start to Finish: 35 Minutes
2 eggs
1/2 teaspoon grated lemon peel
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
1 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup Cocoa Puffs® cereal
4 slices bacon, diced
2 2/3 cups rotini pasta (8 oz)
Finely chopped fresh parsley
1. In small bowl, beat eggs, lemon peel, lemon juice, cheese and cereal; set aside.
2. In 12-inch skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Reserve bacon drippings with bacon; set aside.
3. Cook pasta as directed on package; drain.
4. Add pasta to skillet with bacon and drippings; toss. Over medium heat, gradually add egg mixture, stirring constantly, to make a sauce. Toss; sprinkle with parsley.
4 servings
Banana Nut-Split Pea Soup
Prep Time: 1 Hour
Start to Finish: 3 Hours
1 cup dried split peas (8 oz), rinsed
4 cups water
2 cups chicken broth
1 cup water
1 small onion, peeled, quartered
2 cloves garlic, smashed
1/3 cup carrot brunoise (finely cubed)
1/4 cup chopped almonds
6 oz smoked ham hocks
1 1/2 cups chicken broth
1 cup Banana Nut Cheerios® cereal
1 banana
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup frozen peas, thawed, drained
Kosher (coarse) salt
1. In 3-quart saucepan, place split peas; add 4 cups water. Heat to boiling. Boil 2 minutes. Remove from heat; let peas stand in water 2 hours. Drain peas; rinse with cold water and drain again. Return peas to saucepan.
2. To split peas in saucepan, add 2 cups chicken broth, 1 cup water, onion and garlic. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to simmer; cook 45 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, in 2-quart saucepan, place carrot brunoise, almonds, ham hocks and 1 1/2 cups chicken broth. Heat over medium heat to boiling. Reduce heat to simmer; cook 10 minutes.
4. Heat oven to 375°F. Using tongs, remove ham hocks from broth to cutting board. Pull apart hocks; dice ham and set aside. Discard bones. Drain broth from carrot-almond mixture into saucepan of split peas; reserve carrot-almond mixture.
5. Spray 4 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray. In medium bowl, mash 1/2 cup of the cereal, the banana, 1 teaspoon salt, the ham and carrot-almond mixture. Divide mixture evenly into muffin cups. Bake 15 minutes.
6. Reduce oven to 350°F. Place silicone nonstick baking mat or cooking parchment paper on cookie sheet. In small bowl, stir together cheese, thawed peas and remaining 1/2 cup cereal. Divide mixture into 4 (3 1/3-inch) rounds on cookie sheet. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until bubbly and golden.
7. Season soup with kosher salt to your liking. In 2 batches, blend split pea soup mixture in blender until uniform. Divide heated soup into 4 bowls. Place 1 "muffin" in center of each serving; place 1 Parmesan-cereal crisp on top of soup.
4 servings
Fizzy Trix®
Prep Time: 20 Minutes
Start to Finish: 30 Minutes
Drink
1 cup (8 oz) vodka
1 cup Trix® cereal
1/2 cup whipping cream
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (2 lemons)
1/4 cup fresh lime juice (2 limes)
2 pasteurized egg whites*
2 cups ice cubes (not crushed)
Garnish
Dash aromatic bitters
Trix® cereal
1. Place vodka in small bowl. Stir in 1/2 cup of the cereal; let stand 15 minutes.
2. Place cream in another small bowl; stir in remaining 1/2 cup cereal. Refrigerate 15 minutes, stirring once.
3. In 1-quart saucepan, combine sugar and water. Heat to boiling; stir until sugar is dissolves. Remove from heat; set aside to cool.
4. Stir vodka and cream mixtures. Strain mixtures into 2-cup glass measuring cup to remove cereal; discard cereal. Pour vodka-cream mixture into beverage shaker or quart-size jar with lid. Add lemon and lime juices, egg whites and sugar mixture. Shake drink like crazy. Add ice cubes to shaker; shake again like crazy.
5. Strain drink into 4 chilled martini glasses. Hit the foamy top with a dash of bitters; garnish with cereal.
4 servings