Bold Bacon Recipes

Bacon Studded Pancakes

Serves 3-4

Who needs blueberries when you can have bacon!? Take these savory treats to the next level by spiking your maple syrup with whiskey.

1 egg, beaten

¾ cup milk

2 Tbsp butter, melted

1½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

6 slices bacon, baked to perfection and crumbled

5 oz pure maple syrup

½ oz whiskey (optional)

Vegetable oil or butter (for griddle)

1. In a medium bowl, beat egg until fluffy

2. Add milk and melted butter, mix thoroughly

3. Add dry ingredients and mix well

4. Let batter sit for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, turn griddle on to med-high and grease it with a little butter or vegetable oil

5. The pan is ready when a drop of water breaks into several smaller balls that 'dance' around the pan

6. Add crumbled bacon to batter

Canadian Bacon Egg Cups

Serves 4

Delicious and easier than you think! With the hands off nature of these little gems they're perfect for a Sunday morning crowd -- you'll be sure to impress!

12 Canadian bacon

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 eggs

Large Texas-size muffin tin

1. Pre-heat oven to 350°

2. Place 3 slices of Canadian bacon in each muffin cup overlapping on the bottom and sticking up a bit around the edges

3. Cook for 7-10 minutes. Then add cheese (you can switch the cheddar out for any cheese you'd prefer) and crack one egg inside each bacon cup

4. Top with salt and pepper and cook for an additional 7-10 minutes depending on the doneness you'd like your egg

5. Pop out with a butter knife and enjoy!

The Perfect Bacon

Serves 4-6

The perfect bacon needs to start with really great bacon! Although there are many ways to cook this tasty treat, baked in the oven produces the best and most even results. You'll get perfectly cooked, flat, delicious bacon!

1 lb bacon

1 sheet pan

4 paper towels

1. Pre-heat oven to 350°

2. Line sheet pan with paper towel (no, they won't catch fire)

3. Lay strips of bacon side by side on sheet pan

4. Cook in the oven for approximately 15-20 minutes depending on the thickness of the bacon (there is no need to flip the bacon)

Bacon Wrapped Buffalo Wings

Serves 2

We've used the whole wing here but this can also be done with thighs and drumsticks (just use ½ slice of bacon each).

6 whole chicken wings

1 cup buffalo sauce

½ cup BBQ sauce

6 slices Maple Bacon (The sweetness cuts the spice of the buffalo sauce)

Sheet pan

Mitchell's Blue Caesar for dipping

1. In a large bowl mix together buffalo and BBQ sauce (this helps with coating the wings and deepens the flavor) let the wings marinate in the sauce for at least 30 minutes and up to 24 hours.

2. Pre-heat oven to 350°

3. Wrap each wing with the bacon starting and ending on the same side of the wing so it doesn't curl up in the oven -- place on the sheet pan bottom side down and bake for 45 minutes. Turn the broiler on for the last 2 minutes to crisp the bacon.

Bacon Wrapped-Stuffed Jalapeño

Serves 4-6

Take this classic up a notch by wrapping it in bacon and grilling it! If you'd like to tone down the heat a bit boil the peppers whole for 3-5 minutes, this will reduce some heat and also reduce your cooking time by 5 minutes.

6 each fresh jalapeño peppers

2 oz cream cheese

2 oz shredded cheddar cheese

¼ lb pulled pork

6 slices bacon

1. Pre-heat grill to medium heat

2. Slice one quarter of the pepper off, lengthwise, from stem to bottom and scoop out the seeds (use gloves for this if you can to keep the heat off your fingers and inevitably in your eyes!)

3. Stuff each pepper with cream cheese, top with shredded cheddar and a dollop of pork

4. Wrap each pepper around the middle with bacon and pop on the grill for approximately

10 minutes per side (starting with top side down so all of the gooey goodness does not melt out)

Meat Cupcakes

Serves 4

Yes, cupcakes are all the rage but why let dessert have all the fun!? These meat cupcakes are perfect for leftovers.

5 oz pancetta

1 lb ground meat (preferable a mix of beef and pork)

2 each baking potato

½ cup milk

2 Tbsp butter

½ chopped onion

Salt/pepper and Italian herbs

Large Texas size-muffin tin

1. Pre-heat oven to 350°

2. Peel and boil the potato for your mashed potato "frosting"; drain and add the butter and milk and mash using a hand-held masher or mixer

3. In a bowl, mix together ground meat, onion and seasonings using 4 oz of the pancetta

4. Divide the meat mixture into 4 balls and pat down into each muffin cup

5. Top each with mashed potato and cook in the oven for approximately 35-45 minutes

6. While meat cupcakes are baking, crisp remaining 1 oz of pancetta in a pan on the stovetop

7. Once the meat cupcakes are done (they will be bubbling on the sides and browning on the top -- take out

8. Release around edges with a butter knife. Pop each meat cupcake out and top with pancetta "sprinkles"