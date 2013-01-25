Steve DiFillippo's Davio's short rib sliders

Add a delicious twist to your Super Bowl party with this fantastic recipe from Steve DiFillippo.

Ingredients

5 pounds boneless short ribs

3 carrots

5 celery stalks

2 medium white onions

1 cup balsamic vinegar

3 cups port wine

5 quarts beef stock or veal

1/2 cup tomato paste

1 bunch fresh thyme

5 bay leaves

4 tablespoons canola oil

Kosher salt to taste

Ground black pepper to taste

Method

Season the beef short ribs with the kosher salt and ground black pepper. On the stovetop heat the oil in a stockpot. Add the short ribs and sear until golden brown, about 3-4 minutes on each side. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add the port wine and balsamic to the pan and let reduce for about 4 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and place over medium heat. Allow to braise for 4 hours. Remove from the heat and let cool for 30 minutes. Strain the sauce and adjust taste if necessary with kosher salt and ground black pepper to taste. Cut the brioche buns in half and toast in oven until golden brown. Place short rib on the bun, season with sea salt and top with mayonnaise and arugula.

