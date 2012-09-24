Bobby Dean's healthy tailgating treats

Watching football with good friends requires good food. Chef Bobby Dean whips up these healthy tailgating treats!

Bobby's Buffalo Wings with Tangy Cheese Dip

Ingredients

Creamy Roquefort Dip

1 ounce Roquefort cheese, crumbled

1/3 cup nonfat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chopped scallions

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

Juice of 1 lemon, fresh squeezed

Juice of 1 lime, fresh squeezed

Buffalo Wings

Nonstick cooking spray, for greasing

12 chicken wings (about 3 1/2 pounds), disjointed

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup hot sauce

1/4 cup honey

Celery and carrot sticks, for serving

Method

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.

For the Roquefort dip -- Cream the Roquefort until smooth in a medium bowl. Mix in the yogurt, mayonnaise, scallions, salt, pepper, vinegar, lemon juice and lime juice until well blended. Chill for 2 hours.

For the buffalo wings -- Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Toss the wings with the salt and pepper to coat evenly in a medium bowl and then transfer to the baking sheet. Bake until the skin is golden and crispy or the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F, 25 minutes.

Preheat the broiler.

Combine the hot sauce and honey in a small bowl and then brush the wings with 1/4 cup of the hot sauce mixture. Broil for 3 minutes. Brush the wings with another 1/4 cup of the hot sauce mixture and flip the wings. Broil again until browned and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes longer. Remove and immediately brush with the remaining sauce. Serve with celery and carrot sticks.

Yield -- 6 servings

Prep time -- 15 minutes

Cook Time -- 30 minutes

Inactive prep time -- 2 hours

Ease of preparation -- easy

Active time -- 15 minutes

Total time -- 2 hours 15 minutes (include chilling time)

Nutrition info (per serving)

333 calories

8 grams total fat

Blue Corn Enchiladas

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 Vidalia onion, medium dice

One 3.5-ounce package shiitake mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup chicken broth (homemade or low-sodium boxed)

1 to 2 tablespoons hot sauce, as desired, such as Texas Pete's

One 14.5-ounce can crushed fire-roasted tomatoes

3 cups shredded cooked chicken breast

1/3 teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Eight 6-inch blue corn tortillas

1 cup shredded pepper Jack cheese

3 green onions, thinly sliced, for serving

1 lime, wedged, for serving

Method

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Heat the oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven. Add the onions and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and continue to cook, about 1 more minute. Sprinkle the mixture with the flour and saute for 2 to 3 minutes. Pour in the chicken broth, hot sauce and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until the flavors marry, 25 to 30 minutes. Stir in the cooked chicken, salt and pepper and turn off the heat.

Place 4 of the tortillas in the bottom of a casserole dish and top with half of the chicken mixture. Sprinkle with half of the cheese. Repeat the layers with the remaining 4 tortillas, chicken mixture and cheese. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Garnish with the green onions and serve with lime wedges to drizzle with fresh lime juice.

Yield -- 8 servings

Prep time -- 10 minutes

Cook time -- 1 hour 10 minutes

Ease of preparation -- easy

Active time -- 20 minutes

Total time -- 1 hour 20 minutes

Nutrition info (per serving):

295 calories

10 grams total fat

Meat and Mushroom Lasagna

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, diced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons ground oregano

1 teaspoon ground basil

1/4 teaspoon ground fennel

8 ounces portabella mushrooms, chopped

Pinch red pepper flakes

1 1/2 pounds ground chuck

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

One 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano

One 15-ounce can tomato sauce

1 1/4 cups grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

1 cup small curd cottage cheese

One 8-ounce package part-skim shredded mozzarella cheese

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley leaves

Zest of 1 lemon

9 whole-wheat oven-ready noodles

Method

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan and then add the garlic and onions and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste, oregano, basil and fennel, and then add the mushrooms and red pepper flakes. Stir in the ground beef and cook over medium heat until browned and crumbled. Add tomatoes and tomato sauce, bring to a boil, and then reduce the heat and simmer for 40 to 45 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Mix together the Parmigiano-Reggiano, cottage cheese, 2/3 cup of mozzarella and the egg in a small bowl. Stir in the parsley and lemon zest.

Spoon one-quarter of the sauce into the bottom of a 13- by 9- by 2-inch baking pan.

Place 3 uncooked lasagna noodles on top of the sauce without overlapping. Spread half of the cottage cheese mixture over noodles and top with another one-quarter of the sauce. Repeat the layers, ending with sauce, and sprinkle over the remaining mozzarella cheese. Bake for 45 minutes. Let rest 10 minutes before serving.

Yield -- 8 servings

Prep time -- 25 minutes

Cook time -- 1 hour 45 minutes

Inactive prep time -- 10 minutes

Ease of preparation -- easy

Active time -- 40 minutes

Total time -- 2 hours 20 minutes

Nutritional information (per serving)

438 calories

19 grams of fat