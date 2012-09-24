Bobby Dean's healthy tailgating treats
Watching football with good friends requires good food. Chef Bobby Dean whips up these healthy tailgating treats!
Bobby's Buffalo Wings with Tangy Cheese Dip
Ingredients
Creamy Roquefort Dip
1 ounce Roquefort cheese, crumbled
1/3 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons chopped scallions
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
Juice of 1 lemon, fresh squeezed
Juice of 1 lime, fresh squeezed
Buffalo Wings
Nonstick cooking spray, for greasing
12 chicken wings (about 3 1/2 pounds), disjointed
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1/2 cup hot sauce
1/4 cup honey
Celery and carrot sticks, for serving
Method
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.
For the Roquefort dip -- Cream the Roquefort until smooth in a medium bowl. Mix in the yogurt, mayonnaise, scallions, salt, pepper, vinegar, lemon juice and lime juice until well blended. Chill for 2 hours.
For the buffalo wings -- Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Toss the wings with the salt and pepper to coat evenly in a medium bowl and then transfer to the baking sheet. Bake until the skin is golden and crispy or the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F, 25 minutes.
Preheat the broiler.
Combine the hot sauce and honey in a small bowl and then brush the wings with 1/4 cup of the hot sauce mixture. Broil for 3 minutes. Brush the wings with another 1/4 cup of the hot sauce mixture and flip the wings. Broil again until browned and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes longer. Remove and immediately brush with the remaining sauce. Serve with celery and carrot sticks.
Yield -- 6 servings
Prep time -- 15 minutes
Cook Time -- 30 minutes
Inactive prep time -- 2 hours
Ease of preparation -- easy
Active time -- 15 minutes
Total time -- 2 hours 15 minutes (include chilling time)
Nutrition info (per serving)
333 calories
8 grams total fat
Blue Corn Enchiladas
Ingredients
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 Vidalia onion, medium dice
One 3.5-ounce package shiitake mushrooms, sliced
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup chicken broth (homemade or low-sodium boxed)
1 to 2 tablespoons hot sauce, as desired, such as Texas Pete's
One 14.5-ounce can crushed fire-roasted tomatoes
3 cups shredded cooked chicken breast
1/3 teaspoon kosher salt
1/3 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
Eight 6-inch blue corn tortillas
1 cup shredded pepper Jack cheese
3 green onions, thinly sliced, for serving
1 lime, wedged, for serving
Method
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Heat the oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven. Add the onions and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and continue to cook, about 1 more minute. Sprinkle the mixture with the flour and saute for 2 to 3 minutes. Pour in the chicken broth, hot sauce and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until the flavors marry, 25 to 30 minutes. Stir in the cooked chicken, salt and pepper and turn off the heat.
Place 4 of the tortillas in the bottom of a casserole dish and top with half of the chicken mixture. Sprinkle with half of the cheese. Repeat the layers with the remaining 4 tortillas, chicken mixture and cheese. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Garnish with the green onions and serve with lime wedges to drizzle with fresh lime juice.
Yield -- 8 servings
Prep time -- 10 minutes
Cook time -- 1 hour 10 minutes
Ease of preparation -- easy
Active time -- 20 minutes
Total time -- 1 hour 20 minutes
Nutrition info (per serving):
295 calories
10 grams total fat
Meat and Mushroom Lasagna
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 onion, diced
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 teaspoons ground oregano
1 teaspoon ground basil
1/4 teaspoon ground fennel
8 ounces portabella mushrooms, chopped
Pinch red pepper flakes
1 1/2 pounds ground chuck
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
One 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano
One 15-ounce can tomato sauce
1 1/4 cups grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
1 cup small curd cottage cheese
One 8-ounce package part-skim shredded mozzarella cheese
1 large egg, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley leaves
Zest of 1 lemon
9 whole-wheat oven-ready noodles
Method
Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan and then add the garlic and onions and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste, oregano, basil and fennel, and then add the mushrooms and red pepper flakes. Stir in the ground beef and cook over medium heat until browned and crumbled. Add tomatoes and tomato sauce, bring to a boil, and then reduce the heat and simmer for 40 to 45 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Mix together the Parmigiano-Reggiano, cottage cheese, 2/3 cup of mozzarella and the egg in a small bowl. Stir in the parsley and lemon zest.
Spoon one-quarter of the sauce into the bottom of a 13- by 9- by 2-inch baking pan.
Place 3 uncooked lasagna noodles on top of the sauce without overlapping. Spread half of the cottage cheese mixture over noodles and top with another one-quarter of the sauce. Repeat the layers, ending with sauce, and sprinkle over the remaining mozzarella cheese. Bake for 45 minutes. Let rest 10 minutes before serving.
Yield -- 8 servings
Prep time -- 25 minutes
Cook time -- 1 hour 45 minutes
Inactive prep time -- 10 minutes
Ease of preparation -- easy
Active time -- 40 minutes
Total time -- 2 hours 20 minutes
Nutritional information (per serving)
438 calories
19 grams of fat