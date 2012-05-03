Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Sandra Lee

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee whips up these fun and easy recipes to help kick start your celebration!

Layered Fiesta Dip

6 servings

Ingredients

1 pkg. Ortega guacamole seasoning mix

2 avocados, peeled, pitted, and mashed

1 jar (16 ounce) Ortega original mild salsa

¼ cup Ortega Thick & Smooth mild taco sauce

1 container (8-ounce) sour cream

2 avocados, peeled, pitted, and diced

2 plum tomatoes, diced

1 box (12 count) Ortega yellow corn taco shells or whole grain taco shells, each shell broken into approx. 6 pieces.

Method

In a small bowl, combine guacamole seasoning and mashed avocados. In another small bowl, combine salsa and taco sauce. Into 6 individual serving bowls, evenly spoon guacamole. Top evenly with a layer of salsa mixture. Dollop each with sour cream. Top with diced avocados and tomatoes just before serving. Serve with taco shell pieces.

Chicken Tacos with Cucumber Salsa

6 servings

Prep time -- 20 mins

Cooking time -- 60 mins

Ingredients

2 tablespoons canola oil

½ red onion, chopped

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ packet (1.25 oz) Ortega Reduced Sodium Chili Seasoning Mix

2 store-bought cooked chicken thighs (about 1 pound), shredded

1 cucumber chopped

½ can (15 oz) chopped tomatoes, drained

3 tablespoons Ortega Thick & Smooth Taco Sauce (mild, medium or hot)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

8 Ortega Yellow Corn or Whole Grain Taco Shells

1 cup shredded cabbage

2 tablespoons sour cream

Kosher salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Method

In a skillet over medium heat, add the oil. Sautee half the onion, red pepper flakes, and reduced sodium chili seasoning mix until the onions are soft, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken and cook until it is warmed through, about 5 minutes.

For salsa -- In a bowl, mix together the cucumber, tomatoes, taco sauce, remaining onion, cilantro, and salt and pepper to taste. Spoon the chicken mixture into the taco shells, top with the salsa and cabbage. Mix remaining tablespoon of taco sauce in to sour cream and top.

Mexican Pizza

4 servings

Cooking time -- 20 mins

Ingredients

1 package (16-ounce) beef chorizo sausage, casing removed

½ cup original medium salsa - Ortega

4 fully-baked pizza crusts (8 inch)

1 can (16-ounce) refried black beans - Ortega

1 package (8-ounce) shredded Mexican cheese blend

Shredded lettuce

Finely chopped tomatoes

1 (3.5 ounce) pouch tortilla strips - Ortega

Ranch dressing

Method

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Cover a baking sheet with foil. In a large skillet over medium heat, brown chorizo. Stir in salsa and simmer for 5 minutes. Lay pizza crusts on prepared baking sheet. Spread beans over pizza crusts. Spread chorizo mixture over beans. Cover pizzas with cheese. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and top with lettuce, tomatoes, and tortilla chips. Place ranch dressing in a zip-top plastic bag; snip a corner off bag, pipe dressing over pizzas. Serve hot.

The Ultimate Cinco-Rita

1 serving

Ingredients

4 oz. Jose Cuervo Authentic Wild Berry Light Margarita

1 oz. Frozen berries

Mint leaves

Method

Fill blender with ice. Add Jose Cuervo Authentic Wild Berry Light Margarita, berries and mint leaves. Blend, pour in margarita glass and garnish with a mint leaf.

The Cuervo Cinco Celebration

1 serving

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Cuervo Especial Gold (25 oz. per bottle)

2 oz. Jose Cuervo Zero Calorie Margarita Mix

1 oz. pineapple juice

1 oz. orange juice

1 orange wedge

Method

Fill a glass halfway with ice. Add Cuervo Especial Gold, Zero Calorie Margarita Mix, pineapple juice and orange juice. Stir well and garnish with orange wedge.