Apricot Raspberry Crumble and Healthy Summer Salad

Apricot Raspberry Crumble

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh raspberries

6 fresh apricots

1/2 cup plain whole oatmeal, uncooked

1 tbsp. butter

1 cup plain nonfat yogurt

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1-3 packets Stevia sweetener

Use organic ingredients, if available

Method:

Wash all fruit. In a glass baking loaf pan, grease sides. Layer in half the oatmeal and dot with butter. Chop the apricot into small pieces and lay on top of oatmeal. Cover with remaining oatmeal, again dot with butter. Cover with all the raspberries. Put into 375°F oven for 25-30 mins. Meanwhile, stir together yogurt and vanilla, then mix in Stevia to taste. Remove pan from oven, let cool five minutes, then serve warm with a dollop of vanilla yogurt mixture on top! Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition facts per serving: 99 cal., 3 g total fat (1 g sat. fat, 1 g monosat. fat, 0.5 g polyunsat. fat), 6 mg chol., 39 mg sodium, 16 g carb. (8 g sugar), 4 g fiber, 4 g pro., 24% DV Vit. C, 8% DV Calcium, 4% DV Iron, 8% DV Potassium. Exchanges: 1 fruit, 0.5 fat.

Healthy Summer Salad

Ingredients:

10 cups baby spring mix lettuce

3 oz. Manchego cheese

2 cups fresh raspberries

2 oz. pine nuts

2 oz. green olives (½ small jar)

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)

3 tbsp. juice from one lemon, freshly squeezed

Pinch of salt

Optional:

1/4 lb. very thinly sliced prosciutto

Use organic ingredients, if available

Method:

Wash and dry lettuce mix. Put pine nuts on a baking sheet and toast for 10 minutes in a 350°F oven. Cube the Manchego into small pieces and add to lettuce. Add washed raspberries, saving a few berries for dressing. Slice olives into fine slivers and throw them in, then add toasted pine nuts. Combine EVOO and salt, with a whisk slowly add lemon juice until taste is just tart enough and balanced. Throw the remaining raspberries into the dressing. Pour over salad and toss lightly. For meat lovers, shred the prosciutto into 2-3" strips and throw into salad last. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition facts per serving (excluding prosciutto): 207 cal., 17 g total fat (4 g sat. fat, 7 g monosat. fat, 4 g polyunsat. fat), 10 mg chol., 436 mg sodium, 9 g carb. (3 g sugar), 4 g fiber, 8 g pro., 38% DV Vit. C, 22% DV Calcium, 10% DV Iron, 4% DV Potassium. Exchanges: 0.5 fruit, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 2.5 fat.

