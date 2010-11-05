Linda Bauer's 'Capitol Hill Cooks' Favorites

Who says politics doesn't have a place in the kitchen? Try these delicious recipes collected by Linda Bauer:

• Puree Mongol Soup

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 can condensed pea soup

1 can condensed tomato soup

1 can milk

1 can water

Dash of curry powder

Method:

Mix ingredients, then heat and serve.

This was FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover's favorite soup. Ironically, this was also a favorite in the John F. Kennedy White House — not for the faint of heart.

• Reagan's Favorite Macaroni and Cheese

Makes 4 entrees or 6 to 8 side dishes

Ingredients:

2 pound macaroni

1 tablespoon butter

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

3 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated, reserving some for topping

1 cup warm milk

Pinch paparika

Method:

Boil macaroni in water until tender and drain thoroughly. Stir in butter and egg.

Mix mustard and salt with Worcestershire sauce and add to milk.

Add cheese, leaving enough to sprinkle on top.

Pour into buttered casserole; add milk and sprinkle with cheese.

Add paprika.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or until custard is set and top is crusty.

• Mamie Eisenhower's Fudge

Makes 4 pounds

Ingredients:

4 1/2 cups sugar

Pinch salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk

2 cups coarsely chopped pecans

1 pint (1 jar) marshmallow cream

12 ounces semisweet chocolate

12 ounces German sweet chocolate

Method:

In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, bring the sugar, salt, butter and evaporated milk to a boil. Boil for 6 minutes. Put granulated sugar in a sauce pan. Add evaporated milk, salt, and 2 tablespoons of butter. Let come to a boil and boil 6 minutes.

Meanwhile, place the pecans, marshmallow cream, and chocolate in a large bowl. Pour the boiled syrup over the chocolate mixture.

Beat until chocolate is all melted.

Spray a 151/2 × 101/2 × 1" jelly-roll pan with a nonstick cooking spray and pour fudge into pan. Let harden at room temperature before cutting into 1 squares (can be placed in the refrigerator or freezer to speed hardening process)

When Mamie Eisenhower came to the White House, she brought along a recipe for fudge that called for marshmallow crème. Her candy was so creamy the president reportedly called it the "million dollar" fudge.

• Pumpkin Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

4 eggs, slightly beaten

2 cups canned or mashed cooked pumpkin

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup dark corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 9" pastry shell. unbaked

1 cup pecans, chopped

Method:

Combine all ingredients, except pecans. Pour into pie shell. Top with pecans.

Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 40 minutes, or until set.

• Ulysses Grant's Lemon Pie

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1/2 cup lemon juice

2 teaspoons lemon zest, grated

11/4 cups sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup raisins

1/4 cup water

1/3 cup coconut, shredded

2 9" pie crusts

Method:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Beat eggs lightly. Add all remaining ingredients, except the pie crust. Mix well. Line the bottom of a pie pan with half of the pastry dough. Pour filling into the pan. Put the top crust on the pie and crimp the edges together. Prick the top crust in a decorative pattern.

Bake 15 minutes at 450 degrees; then reduce the heat to 300 degrees and bake for an additional 20 to 25 minutes.