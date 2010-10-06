Dylan Lauren's Dirt Cake

The queen of candy, Dylan Lauren, has a delicious recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth:

• Dirt Cake

(Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

1 (9 ounce) package chocolate wafer cookies or Oreos

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioners' sugar

1 (5.9 ounce) box chocolate instant pudding

1 3/4 cups whole milk

1 (8 ounce) tub cool whip

Halloween gummies/candy

Method:

Pulse the cookies in a food processor until finally ground and set aside. Beat butter, cream cheese, and sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth and fluffy. In a medium bowl, whisk together the pudding mix and milk until incorporated. Whisk the cool whip into the pudding mixture until smooth, and then beat into the butter mixture in a large bowl until combined well.

To assemble, fill a large bowl with the pudding mixture. Then top evenly with cookie crumbs. Top decoratively with Halloween candy

