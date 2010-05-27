Expand / Collapse search
Stew Leonard's Summer Marinades

George Llorens, executive chef at Stew Leonard's in Norwalk, Connecticut, proves that there's no better way to zest up your grill than with delicious marinades:

• Herbs Marinade

Ingredients and method:

Combine:

1 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh chopped sage

1 tablespoon fresh chopped thyme

1 tablespoon fresh chopped rosemary

1 crushed bay leaf

1 teasppon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• Two Vinegar Marinade

Ingredients and method:

Combine:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup sherry vinegar

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

3 minced shallots

1 tablespoon fresh chopped thyme

1 tablespoon fresh chopped tarragon

1 tablespoon frech chopped chive

1 crushed bay leaf

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• Two Citrus Marinade

Ingredients and method:

Combine:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup fresh squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons whisky

2 tablespoons honey

1 minced small onion

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teasppon ground coriander

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teasppon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper

For more information visit: www.stewleonards.com