Stew Leonard's Summer Marinades

George Llorens, executive chef at Stew Leonard's in Norwalk, Connecticut, proves that there's no better way to zest up your grill than with delicious marinades:

• Herbs Marinade

Ingredients and method:

Combine:

1 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh chopped sage

1 tablespoon fresh chopped thyme

1 tablespoon fresh chopped rosemary

1 crushed bay leaf

1 teasppon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• Two Vinegar Marinade

Ingredients and method:

Combine:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup sherry vinegar

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

3 minced shallots

1 tablespoon fresh chopped thyme

1 tablespoon fresh chopped tarragon

1 tablespoon frech chopped chive

1 crushed bay leaf

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• Two Citrus Marinade

Ingredients and method:

Combine:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup fresh squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons whisky

2 tablespoons honey

1 minced small onion

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teasppon ground coriander

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teasppon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper

— For more information visit: www.stewleonards.com