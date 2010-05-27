Stew Leonard's Summer Marinades
George Llorens, executive chef at Stew Leonard's in Norwalk, Connecticut, proves that there's no better way to zest up your grill than with delicious marinades:
• Herbs Marinade
Ingredients and method:
Combine:
1 cup olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh chopped sage
1 tablespoon fresh chopped thyme
1 tablespoon fresh chopped rosemary
1 crushed bay leaf
1 teasppon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
• Two Vinegar Marinade
Ingredients and method:
Combine:
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 cup sherry vinegar
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
3 minced shallots
1 tablespoon fresh chopped thyme
1 tablespoon fresh chopped tarragon
1 tablespoon frech chopped chive
1 crushed bay leaf
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
• Two Citrus Marinade
Ingredients and method:
Combine:
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
1/2 cup fresh squeezed lime juice
2 tablespoons whisky
2 tablespoons honey
1 minced small onion
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teasppon ground coriander
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teasppon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper
— For more information visit: www.stewleonards.com