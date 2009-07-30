Beer, It's What's for Breakfast

John Schlimm, chef and author of "The Beer Lover's Cookbook," proves beer is more than a beverage!

• Scrambled Eggs

Yields 2 Servings

Ingredients

6 eggs

Seasoned salt to taste

G cup water

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons beer

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon

Pepper to taste

Method

In a bowl, combine the eggs, seasoned salt, and water. In a frying pan, melt the butter. Add the beer, bouillon, and pepper. Simmer the mixture for approximately 2 minutes until it is brown.

Add the egg mixture to the frying pan and scramble the eggs to desired doneness. For fine scrambled eggs, continually chop the egg mixture with a spatula while frying it. For thicker scrambled eggs, flip the egg mixture over with a spatula while frying it.

• Bacon

Yields 3 to 4 Servings

Ingredients

3 ounces beer

1 pound bacon, diced into half-inch pieces or strips

Method

Put the beer and bacon into a frying pan. Cover and fry the bacon until it is almost done. Drain all excess grease and juices from the frying pan. Remove the cover and continue to fry the bacon until it is crispy.

• Homemade Pancakes

Yields 6 Servings

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon of baking soda

½ teaspoon of salt

1 egg

3 tablespoons corn oil

1 tablespoon light molasses

12 ounces of beer

Method

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, mixing well. In another medium bowl, combine the egg, corn oil, and molasses, mixing well. Add the egg mixture and the beer to the flour mixture, lightly mixing. Heat the griddle to 350°. Spoon 2 tablespoons of batter onto the griddle, spreading the batter into a 3-inch circle with the back of the spoon. Heat each pancake until it is browned on one side and then flip and brown the other side. Serve the homemade pancakes with your favorite syrup, butter, and berries.

— For more information, visit straubbeer.com