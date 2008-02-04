First Lady's Favorite Recipe

Laura Bush graced our Greenroom on Friday. I asked her for her favorite recipe and she offered up this one because she says it fits well into her heart-healthy campaign to help women fight heart disease. It looks delish -- let me know if you try it. Whole Wheat Rigatoni with Homemade Tomato Sauce Serves 6 1 lb whole wheat rigatoni 2 tbsp olive oil 12 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed 6 each plum tomatoes, diced 2 cups vegetable stock Pinch of pepper flakes 1 cup mushrooms, sliced 1 red pepper, sliced 1/2 cup black olives, cut in half 4 tbsp chopped Italian parsley Salt and pepper to taste ½ cup parmesan, grated Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil. In a medium sauce pan, sauté the crushed garlic in half the olive oil until fragrant. Add the fresh tomatoes, crushed pepper flakes, and vegetable stock and simmer slowly for 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Cook the rigatoni. Drain. With the rest of the olive oil, sauté red pepper, black olives, and mushrooms until tender. Then toss in rigatoni and homemade tomato sauce and finish with parsley and sprinkled parmesan cheese. Serve warm.