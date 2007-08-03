Fitness From the Start: Healthy Eating

Worried about the childhood obesity epidemic? Celebrity chef shares these great recipes that will get your kids on the road to healthy eating!

• Watermelon Pie

(Serves 6 to 8)

Ingredients:

1 cup sliced almonds

1 3-5 inch thick slice seedless watermelon, rind removed

1 cup low or no fat natural vanilla flavored yogurt 1-cup blueberries

1 cup sliced strawberries

1 tablespoon chocolate syrup

Method:

In a non-stick sauté pan over medium heat, toast the almonds while constantly stirring to prevent burning. When they are golden, remove them to a heatproof tray or foil to cool. Cut the watermelon slice into

6 to 8 pie-shaped wedges. Dip the back (curved) side of each slice in the yogurt and then the almonds, re-assembling the pieces on a serving platter as you complete each piece. When finished, it will look like a piecrust of almonds around the watermelon slice. Frost the top of the reassembled watermelon with the remaining yogurt and decorate the top with the berries. Drizzle the chocolate syrup over the top. Serve cold.

• Watermelon Cupcakes

(Serves 8)

Ingredients:

8 cupcake liners

8 cupcake shaped pieces of seedless watermelon, (see below)

2 cups Pineapple Cream Cheese Frosting

Sprinkles for garnish

Mehtod:

Place the liners in an 8-cup cupcake tin. Cut 3 inch thick slices of seedless watermelon. Cut cupcake sized pieces from the slices. Put a watermelon ‘cupcake’ in each liner. Place a dollop of frosting on each cupcake. Decorate as desired with sprinkles.

• Pineapple Cream Cheese Frosting

(Makes about 1 1/2 cups)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup drained crushed pineapple

8 ounces low fat cream cheese

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

Place the pineapple on several layers of clean paper towel and top with some more paper towel. Press to remove as much juice as possible.

Beat together the cream cheese and powdered sugar until fluffy. Beat in the vanilla. Mix in the pineapple. Keep refrigerated.

• Stacked Salad

(Makes 1 1/4 cups, serving 8)

Dressing:

1 cup Seasoned Rice Vinegar

1 Tablespoon Toasted Sesame Oil

1 Tablespoon Toasted Sesame Seeds

Dash -Granulated garlic

Dash-Powdered Ginger

Mix ingredients together.

Stack:

8 ounces Shredded Carrot

8 ounces Shredded Cabbage

2 cups Minced Watermelon

2 cups Shredded low fat Mozzarella or Cheddar Cheese

1 cup Dry Roasted Peanuts

Stack ingredients in a clear serving bowl and pour dressing over the top. Toss and serve. Top with sliced grilled chicken, shrimp or beef for an entire meal!

• Watermelon Cherry Sparklers

(Serves 1)

Ingredients:

1/3 cup watermelon puree

1/3 cup cherry juice

1 cup sparkling water

Method:

Chill ingredients. Mix watermelon puree and cherry juice together in a glass. Add sparkling water and serve.

