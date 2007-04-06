Baking for Easter

Michael Laiskonis, executive pastry chef of , prepares Le Bernardin's Egg — a milk chocolate pot de crème topped with caramel foam, touched with maple syrup and a pinch of maldon sea salt, served in a decapitated eggshell:

For the Egg Shells

Ingredients:

6 large brown eggs

Yield: 6 servings

Special Equipment Needed: Egg top cutter, One-pint whipped cream siphon, Porcelain egg cups

Method:

Remove tops of eggs, saving contents. Keep the bottom of fiber-board egg carton for baking. No Styrofoam!

Rinse shells in hot water and remove remaining membrane. Dry.

For the Caramel Custard Foam

Ingredients:

5 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons water

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup whole milk

2 large egg yolks

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 sheet gelatin, softened and squeezed of excess moisture

Method:

In small saucepan, combine five tblsp sugar and water and cook to a dark caramel.

Meanwhile, mix cream, half and half & milk. Heat just until warm. When caramel reaches medium brown color, add warmed cream mixture. Boil mixture over medium heat. Make sure all caramelized sugar is dissolved. Meanwhile, combine and whisk egg yolks and remaining sugar. Temper hot cream into egg yolks (beat the yolks and add a little of the cream at a time). Return to medium-low heat, constantly stir until mixture is slightly thickened. Remove from heat, whisk in gelatin and strain through a fine mesh sieve. Chill in ice water. Refrigerate until well-chilled.

Transfer custard to whipped cream siphon and assemble according to manufacturer's instructions. Reserve in refrigerator until assembly.

For the Milk Chocolate Crème Brulée

Ingredients:

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup whole milk

½ vanilla bean, split and scraped

½ cinnamon stick, lightly toasted and crushed

2 large egg yolks

5 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 ounces milk chocolate, finely chopped

Method:

Preheat oven 350º F. Combine cream, milk, and vanilla in a small saucepan and boil. Meanwhile, combine and whisk egg yolks and sugar. Remove scalded cream mixture from heat and whisk in milk chocolate, until thoroughly incorporated. Temper mixture into egg yolks and strain through a fine mesh sieve.

Place egg shells right side up in their carton. Place in a two-inch steel rectangular pan. Divide milk chocolate custard evenly among egg shells, approximately one ounce, or about half way.

Fill pan with hot water, just until water reaches half way up the egg carton, just before the egg shells begin to float. Bake for about 30 minutes, or until custard is set. Allow to cool to room temperature.

For the Caramel Sauce

Ingredients:

½ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons water

¼ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Method:

Combine sugar and water in a small covered saucepan. Cook to a medium amber color. Meanwhile, gently heat cream until warm. Remove caramelized sugar from heat and add cream. Return to low heat to completely dissolve sugar.

Remove from heat and emulsify butter into the caramel. Keep warm.

Assembly:

Maple syrup

Maldon sea salt

Transfer cooled egg shells to twelve porcelain egg cups.

With a small spoon or squeeze bottle, pour a thin layer of caramel sauce into egg shell, over the chocolate custard.

Fill the remainder of the shell with the caramel foam.

Drizzle a few drops of maple syrup on top of the foam. Sprinkle shells with a few grains of Maldon sea salt. Serve immediately.