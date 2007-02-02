Sandra Lee's Winning Super Bowl Recipes

Host the perfect Super Bowl party with these delicious recipes from , host of Food Network's "" and author of the "Semi-Homemade" cookbooks:

• Benchwarmer Artichoke Ranch Dip

(Makes 10 servings)

Ingredients

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

1 packet (1.0 oz) Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Salad Dressing & Seasoning Mix

1 tablespoon lemon juice, or more if desired

2 cans (15 oz) artichoke quarters in water, drained and chopped

1/2 cup chopped roasted red bell peppers

1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

1 1/2 cups french fried onions, divided

Tortilla chips

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray 1-quart baking dish with olive oil cooking spray; set aside. In medium mixing bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Salad Dressing & Seasoning Mix and lemon juice until smooth. Stir in artichokes, roasted red bell peppers, Swiss cheese and 1/2 cup french fried onions. Transfer to prepared baking dish and top with remaining French fried onions. Bake in preheated oven 40 to 45 minutes, until set and top is golden brown. Serve with tortilla chips.

• Golden Margarita Glaze-Chicken Wings

Brush on a little fiesta flavor every time you grill with this luscious, zesty margarita glaze. Great on fish and shellfish, chicken, pork or vegetables. (This will be used on Chicken Wings)

Makes about 1/2 cup or 4 servings

Ingredients

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup Jose Cuervo Golden Margarita

1 tbsp. packed brown sugar

1 tsp. taco seasoning or ground cumin

1 tbsp. fresh lime juice

¼ teaspoon salt or to taste

Method

Blend all ingredients together in a bowl. Set aside. Brush your food with glaze during the last 1 to 2 minutes of grilling. Drizzle any unused glaze over your food just before serving.

• Mini Burgers on Toasted Disks

(Makes 32, prep time 20 minutes, baking time 30 minutes)

Ingredients

8 thin slices white bread

Olive oil nonstick cooking spray, PAM ®

1 pound lean ground beef

1 packet (1-ounce) pot roast seasoning, Lawry's ®

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, Lea & Perrins ®

Ketchup and/or mustard

Method

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

2. Using a 1 3/4-inch round pastry cutter, cut 32 circles out of bread slices. Arrange disks on a baking sheet and spray lightly with cooking spray. Bake disks about 7 minutes or until toasted. Cool completely.

3. In a large bowl, combine beef, pot roast seasoning, egg, and Worcestershire sauce. Form 1-inch meatballs using 1 tablespoon of meat mixture per ball. Place meatballs 1 inch apart on a broiler pan. Using your index finger, gently poke holes in the middle of each meatball.

4. Bake for 12 minutes. Turn on broiler and broil for 5 minutes more. Remove from oven. Let stand on baking sheet for 7 minutes before transferring to toasted disks. Gently fill each burger hole with ketchup and/or mustard. Serve warm.

• Nacho Potatoes

Ingredients

Can (2¼-ounce) sliced black olives, Early California ® ½ bag 1 (22-ounce) waffle fries, Ore-Ida ®

Can (16-ounce) refried black bean beans, 1 Rosarita ®

Cup Mexican cheese blend, Kraft ® 1

½ cup mild chunky salsa, Pace ®

½ cup dairy sour cream, Knudsen®

Method

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; set aside. Using a strainer set over a small bowl, drain olives; set aside. Discard liquid.

2. Arrange potatoes in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Using oven mitts, place baking sheet in preheated oven. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes.

3. While fries are baking, spoon black beans into a microwave-safe bowl. Cover bowl loosely with plastic wrap. Place in microwave. Cook on 100 percent power (HIGH) for 4 to 6 minutes. Using oven mitts, remove from microwave. Cool about 5 minutes. Carefully remove plastic wrap.

4. To assemble, evenly space potatoes on a microwave-safe plate. Top each with 1 tablespoon beans and a sprinkle of cheese. Place in microwave. Cook, uncovered, on 100 percent power (HIGH) for 1 minute or until cheese is melted.

5. Top each stack with 1 teaspoon salsa, 1 teaspoon sour cream, and an olive slice. Makes 4 servings.

• Fruit Pizza

Ingredients

Canola oil cooking spray, Mazola ® Pure ®

Stick butter, softened 1

Package 1 (8-ounce) cream cheese, softened, Philadelphia ®

¾ cup powdered sugar

Teaspoon almond extract, McCormick ® 1

Can (13.8-ounce) 1 refrigerated pizza crust dough, Pillsbury ®

Tablespoon honey, SueBee ®

Tablespoon water

1 Bag (12-ounce) frozen peach slices, thawed, Dole ®

1 Bag (12-ounce) frozen strawberry slices, thawed, Dole ®

1 Bag (12-ounce) frozen mixed berries, thawed, Dole ®

Method

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Lightly spray a baking sheet with cooking spray; set aside.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine softened butter, cream cheese, sugar, and almond extract; beat with hand mixer on low speed until smooth and creamy. Set aside.

3. Combine honey and water in a small bowl. Stir until honey is dissolved. Set aside.

4. Unroll pizza dough and place on prepared baking sheet. Press dough out firmly with fingers to form a 13x9-inch rectangle. Brush with honey mixture and bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until crust is golden brown.

5. Remove crust from oven. Let cool. Spread with cream cheese mixture and arrange fruit on top. Makes 8 servings.

— For more information, visit: www.semihomemade.com