French Toast Specialty

One of "FOX & Friends" favorite chefs, "Great Scott" — head chef and owner of Le Petit Chateau in New Jersey — showcases one of his breakfast specialties: French toast!

• My French Toast

(Yield: recipe is for 2 people)

Ingredients:

1 oz. grape seed oil

2 oz. unsalted butter

6 oz. heavy cream

2 oz. brown sugar

1 fresh whole pineapple

Sea salt to taste

4 whole eggs

6 pieces of sliced white bread

Maple syrup

1 ea. vanilla bean

Powdered sugar to taste

2 parts butter — 1 part oil (oil added to increase smoke point of butter so it doesn't burn).

Method:

1. In a bowl: break eggs, add cream and scraped vanilla bean, add salt to taste. Whisk and put through a colander and set aside.

2. Dice pineapple and set aside

3. Heat sauté pan and add grape seed oil and butter mixture

4. Take sliced bread and submerge in liquid mixture and drip dry (note: on rack as to not impart the mixture into the pan.)

5. Add French Toast to the pan, sear and sprinkle brown sugar and diced pineapple on top and turn over. Caramelize and repeat step 5 for the other side.

6. Arrange on desired plate and add hot buttered syrup mixture.

7. Garnish with fresh pineapple and powdered sugar.

For more information visit: www.thelepetitchateau.com