David Burke's Cheddar Cheese Sliders
Start your summer grilling season off on the right foot with these delicious burgers from Samuel Adams partner chef, David Burke.
Marinated in George Washington Porter 207L Steak Sauce
Ingredients:
2 oz George Washington Porter from the Samuel Adams Brewer Patriot Collection
2 oz 207L Steak Sauce
1 lb Creekstone Farms Ground Beef
Salt/Pepper
Wolfermann's English Muffins
Method:
Mix 2 oz George Washington Porter with 2 oz David Burke's 207L Prime Steak Sauce.
Pat ground beef into 1 ½ in burgers (in diameter).
Let marinate for 5-10 minutes. Then grill 2-3 minutes on each side to temperature.
Toast the English muffin sides until golden brown. Serve with a George Washington Porter SteakSauce Dipping sauce.
Tips (Sliders):
Marinate the sliders just before grilling (5-10 mins before). You don't want to over saturate.
Reduce the marinade by one half as to intensify the flavor.
Save a little beer foam for garnish.
