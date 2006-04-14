Mouthwatering Easter Meal

Executive Chef Salvatore Calisi of Valbella shares a delicious lamb recipe for an unforgettable Easter dinner.

• Roasted Garlic and Rosemary Lamb Shoulder With a Wildflower Honey and Dijon Glaze

Ingredients for the lamb:

Lamb shoulder, split (get from any butcher)

3 tablespoons of black peppercorn

1 bunch of rosemary

2 teaspoons of salt

15 cloves of garlic

3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Ingredients for the glaze:

1/2 cup of honey 3 tablespoons of freshly chopped mint

3 tablespoons of chives

3 tablespoons of sherry vinegar or cider vinegar

3 tablespoons of dijon mustard

3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Lamb preparation:

1. Take the lamb shoulder and make slits into it with the point of a knife.

2. Take the 15 cloves of garlic and lightly smash them.

3. Place each clove of garlic into every slit.

4. Take your salt and peppercorns, and sprinkle evenly over the entire shoulder.

5. Now take the rosemary and spread throughout the lamb.

6. Drizzle olive oil over the lamb and place in the oven at 300 degrees for 2 hours until the lamb has a nice crust and is tender like butter.

Glaze preparation:

1. Take a bowl and add the honey, mint, chives, dijon mustard and vinegar.

2. Give the ingredients a little stir with a fork or a whisk, and finish by drizzling the olive oil into it for flavor and sheen.

3. Drizzle the glaze over the lamb after the lamb is plated.

For more information, visit: http://www.valbellact.com