Delicious Dishes for Passover

Susie Fishbein, author of "Kosher By Design," dropped by with some new and interesting things to cook for .

• Tri-Colored Matzo Ball Soup

Spinach Matzo Balls

(Yields 6 large matzo balls)

Ingredients:

2 large eggs, plus 1 egg white

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 ounces fresh baby spinach leaves

½ cup Matzo Ball and Soup Mix

Method:

In a medium bowl whisk the eggs and the oil.

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade, process the spinach until pureed.

Add 10 tablespoons of the puree into the egg mixture. Whisk to incorporate.

Sprinkle in the Matzo Ball and Soup Mix. Stir in with a fork, mixing as little as possible. Don’t overwork it.

Chill in refrigerator for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile bring a pot of water or chicken stock to a boil

Wet your hands in a bowl of cold water. Using your hand and manipulating as little as possible, scoop out a ping-pong ball size of the mixture. Form it into a ball with your fingertips, using no real pressure. Turn the water down to a simmer. Drop the balls into the water.

Cover the pot and simmer for 20 minutes.

Turmeric Matzo Balls

(Yields 6 large matzo balls)

Ingredients:

2 large eggs, plus 1 egg white

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon turmeric

½ cup Matzo Ball and Soup Mix

Method:

In a medium bowl whisk the eggs and the oil.

Add the turmeric into the egg mixture. Whisk to incorporate to an even yellow color.

Sprinkle in the Matzo Ball and Soup Mix. Stir in with a fork, mixing as little as possible. Don’t overwork it.

Chill in refrigerator for 20 minutes

Meanwhile bring a pot of water or chicken stock to a boil

Wet your hands in a bowl of cold water. Using your hand and manipulating as little as possible, scoop out a ping-pong ball size of the mixture. Form it into a ball with your fingertips, using no real pressure. Turn the water down to a simmer. Drop the balls into the water. Cover the pot and simmer for 20 minutes.

Tomato Matzo Balls

(Yields 6 large matzo balls)

Ingredients:

2 large eggs, plus 1 egg white

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons tomato paste

½ cup Matzo Ball and Soup Mix

Method:

In a medium bowl whisk the eggs and the oil.

Add the tomato paste into the egg mixture. Whisk fully to incorporate.

Sprinkle in the Matzo Ball and Soup Mix. Stir in with a fork, mixing as little as possible. Don’t overwork it.

Chill in refrigerator for 20 minutes

Meanwhile bring a pot of water or chicken stock to a boil

Wet your hands in a bowl of cold water. Using your hand and manipulating as little as possible, scoop out a ping-pong ball size of the mixture. Form it into a ball with your fingertips, using no real pressure. Turn the water down to a simmer. Drop the balls into the water. Cover the pot and simmer for 20 minutes.

• Fatoush Salad With Spiced Matzo Crisps

Fatoush is Mediterranean salad that just bursts with fresh flavor. For a dairy option, add some crumbled feta cheese and chopped kalamata olives.

Spiced Matzo Crisps

(Yields 6 servings)

Ingredients:

3 Spelt matzos

extra virgin olive oil

ground cumin

garlic powder

sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

Fatoush Salad:

4 heads Belgium endive

1/8th of a cup fresh mint leaves, discard stems

1 (8-10) inch English cucumber, peeled, cut into ½ inch dice, if you are using regular cucumbers discard all seeds

1/4 cup flat leaf Italian parsley leaves, discard stems, roughly chopped

1 cup small grape or cherry tomatoes, halves

1 cup arugula

juice of 1 lemon

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Preheat oven to 400 F

Lay 3 Spelt Matzos on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Brush with olive oil. Sprinkle on cumin, garlic powder, sea salt, and black pepper. Place, uncovered into the oven and bake for 8 minutes. Remove from oven and break into large shards of irregular size.

Meanwhile, prepare the salad.

Thinly slice the endive and place in a large bowl. Lay the mint leaves in a pile and tear them, they will bruise if you cut them with a knife. Add to the bowl. Toss in the cucumber, parsley, tomatoes, and arugula.

Mix the lemon juice, olive oil, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Add to the salad, tossing to combine. Allow to sit for a few minutes.

Arrange the salad in a mound on 6 plates. Stand 2-3 Matzo crisps in each salad.

• Mexican Gefilte Fish

(Yields 6 servings)

Gefilte fish has earned a spot in the Passover seder hall of fame. This year, why not add a twist to the traditional and add a herb crusting and some salsa for a Mexican spin. Your family will love it!

Ingredients:

2 cups Manischewitz Whole Grain Garden Herb flavor Tam Tam crackers

½ cup potato starch

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 (24- ounce) jar Gefilte Fish, packed in liquid, NOT in jelly

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 cup jarred Hot Thick & Chunky Salsa

garnish: cilantro leaves

Method:

Place the Tam Tam crackers into the bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until it forms small crumbs, it is okay to leave a little texture.

Empty the cracker crumbs into a shallow plate.

Place the potato starch into a 2nd shallow plate.

Place the lightly beaten eggs into a 3rd shallow plate.

Remove a piece of gefilte fish and slice lengthwise to make 2 flat ovals. Repeat with remaining fish.

Dip one gefilte oval into the potato starch, shaking off any excess. Dip into the egg, shaking off any excess, and finally dip into the cracker crumbs to evenly coat on both sides. Repeat with the 11 remaining ovals.

Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add the coated gefilte fish ovals and pan sear for 2minutes per side. Remove all of the Gefilte fish, arranging 2 overlapping pieces per plate.

Wipe out the skillet. Add the salsa and heat through.

Drizzle 1-2 tablespoons salsa over each plate of fish.

Garnish each plate with a cilantro leaf.

For more information, visit: www.kosherbydesign.com