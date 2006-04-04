Dinner With Giada de Laurentiis
Chef , author of "Giada's Family Dinners" and host of "Everyday Italian," drops by with this tricolor salad on a stick — perfect for large groups:
• Sun-Dried Tomato and Mozzarella Kebabs
(8-10 Servings)
Ingredients:
20 (8-inch) wooden skewers
20 oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, halved and drained, oil reserved
40 medium fresh basil leaves
40 small fresh water-packed mozzarella balls, drained
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
Onto 20 wooden skewers, alternately thread 1 sun-dried tomato half, 1 basil leaf, 1 mozzarella ball, 1 more basil leaf, 1 more sun-dried tomato half, and 1 more mozzarella ball.
Arrange the skewers on a platter. Drizzle the reserved oil from the sun-dried tomatoes over the skewers.
Sprinkle with salt and pepper, serve
For more information, visit: www.giadadelaurentiis.com