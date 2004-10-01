Greatest Grilled Cheese

Love grilled cheese sandwiches? Wait until you sink your teeth into this Grand Prize Winner from The Caribbean Grill by Ashley Berman of Coral Springs, Florida:

Makes 4 sandwiches

Ingredients:

Mango Salsa:

1/2 mango, 1/4 inch diced

2 tbsp red onion, 1/4 inch diced

1/4 red bell pepper, 1/4 inch diced

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

Pinch of sugar

1/2 tsp kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Sandwich:

3 tbsp butter, at room temperature

1 tbsp curry powder

8 slices fresh Italian bread

8 slices (8 oz) Swiss cheese

1/4 cup honey mustard

Method:

In a small bowl, mix together all of the salsa ingredients. Set aside. (Note: this can be made one day ahead and refrigerated. Bring to room temperature before using.) Makes about 1 1/2 cups.

In a small bowl, mix the butter and curry together. Spread 2 tbsp of the butter mixture on one side of each slice of bread. Place 4 slices of bread on your work surface, buttered side down. Spread the mustard on the bread. Place about 2 tbsp of the mango salsa on the bread followed by the cheese. (You may need to fold the cheese slices to fit the bread.) Place the remaining 4 bread slices on top, buttered side up.

Add the remaining curry butter to a Teflonâ coated non-stick skillet and heat over medium heat for 2 minutes. Put the sandwiches in the skillet (in batches if necessary) and cover and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the undersides are golden brown and the cheese has begun to melt.

Uncover and turn the sandwiches with a spatula, pressing very firmly. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the bread is golden brown and the cheese has melted. Turn once more, press with a spatula, and cook for 30 seconds. Remove from pan and let cool for 3 to 5 minutes. Cut diagonally and serve with extra salsa on the side.