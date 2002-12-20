Good Eating: Fleas Navidad Nibblers

Three Dog Bakery's Dan Dye and Mark Beckloff have some tasty treats for your canine companions!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons honey

2 1/4 cups water

1/4 c unsweetened applesauce

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

1/2 cup chopped peanuts

4 cups whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon nutmeg

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

In a bowl, mix together honey, water, applesauce, vanilla and egg

In a separate bowl, mix peanuts, flour, baking powder, cinnamon and nutmeg

Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir, mixing well.

Spoon into a greased muffin tin, filling each cup two-thirds full. Bake 35 minutes.

Store in a sealed container

Bakes 16 festive holi-dog muffins.