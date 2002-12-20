Good Eating: Fleas Navidad Nibblers
Three Dog Bakery's Dan Dye and Mark Beckloff have some tasty treats for your canine companions!
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons honey
2 1/4 cups water
1/4 c unsweetened applesauce
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
1/2 cup chopped peanuts
4 cups whole wheat flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon nutmeg
Method:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
In a bowl, mix together honey, water, applesauce, vanilla and egg
In a separate bowl, mix peanuts, flour, baking powder, cinnamon and nutmeg
Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir, mixing well.
Spoon into a greased muffin tin, filling each cup two-thirds full. Bake 35 minutes.
Store in a sealed container
Bakes 16 festive holi-dog muffins.