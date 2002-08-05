Good Eating: Cooking Light
Cooking Light's Robin Vitetta Miller dropped by with two of her summer favorites.
Tomato-Basil Tart
Ingredients:
1 (11 ounce) can refrigerated soft breadstick dough
Cooking spray
8 plum tomatoes
1 ½ teaspoons salt
1 cup loosely packed basil leaves
¾ cup (3 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
2/3 cup fat-free ricotta cheese
½ cup (2 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan cheese
¼ teaspoon black pepper
2 large egg whites
2 teaspoons olive oil
Method:
1. Preheat oven to 425°
2. Unroll dough, separating into two strips. Working on a flat surface, coil 1 strip of dough around itself in a spiral pattern. Add second strip of dough to end of first strip, pinching ends to seal. Continue coiling remaining dough. Let rest 10 minutes.
3. Roll dough into a 12-inch circle; fit into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch round removable-bottom tart pan coated with cooking spray. Cover dough with foil; arrange pie weights or dried beans on foil. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes; remove weights and foil. Bake an additional 5 minutes or until edges are lightly browned.
4. Reduce oven temperature to 350 °
5. Core and slice tomatoes into ¼-inch thick slices. Sprinkle tomatoes with salt, and place the slices salt-side down on several layers of paper towels. Cover with additional paper towels. Let stand 10 minutes, pressing down occasionally.
6. Place basil, cheeses, pepper and egg whites in a blender or food processor. Process until smooth. Spread cheese mixture over crust. Arrange tomato slices over cheese mixture, and brush with olive oil. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until cheese mixture is set. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Corn and Roasted Red Pepper Salad
Ingredients:
2 cups fresh corn kernels (4 ears)
1 cup chopped Roasted Bell Peppers
2/3 cup chopped seeded plum tomato
¼ cup minced shallots
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
2 teaspoons minced, seeded jalapeno pepper
½ teaspoon grated lime rind
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Method:
1. Combine first six ingredients in a large bowl. Combine remaining ingredients in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Drizzle lime juice mixture over corn mixture and toss well.