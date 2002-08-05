Good Eating: Cooking Light

Cooking Light's Robin Vitetta Miller dropped by with two of her summer favorites.

Tomato-Basil Tart

Ingredients:

1 (11 ounce) can refrigerated soft breadstick dough

Cooking spray

8 plum tomatoes

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 cup loosely packed basil leaves

¾ cup (3 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

2/3 cup fat-free ricotta cheese

½ cup (2 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 large egg whites

2 teaspoons olive oil

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 425°

2. Unroll dough, separating into two strips. Working on a flat surface, coil 1 strip of dough around itself in a spiral pattern. Add second strip of dough to end of first strip, pinching ends to seal. Continue coiling remaining dough. Let rest 10 minutes.

3. Roll dough into a 12-inch circle; fit into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch round removable-bottom tart pan coated with cooking spray. Cover dough with foil; arrange pie weights or dried beans on foil. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes; remove weights and foil. Bake an additional 5 minutes or until edges are lightly browned.

4. Reduce oven temperature to 350 °

5. Core and slice tomatoes into ¼-inch thick slices. Sprinkle tomatoes with salt, and place the slices salt-side down on several layers of paper towels. Cover with additional paper towels. Let stand 10 minutes, pressing down occasionally.

6. Place basil, cheeses, pepper and egg whites in a blender or food processor. Process until smooth. Spread cheese mixture over crust. Arrange tomato slices over cheese mixture, and brush with olive oil. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until cheese mixture is set. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Corn and Roasted Red Pepper Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh corn kernels (4 ears)

1 cup chopped Roasted Bell Peppers

2/3 cup chopped seeded plum tomato

¼ cup minced shallots

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 teaspoons minced, seeded jalapeno pepper

½ teaspoon grated lime rind

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Method:

1. Combine first six ingredients in a large bowl. Combine remaining ingredients in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Drizzle lime juice mixture over corn mixture and toss well.