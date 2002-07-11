Expand / Collapse search
Good Eating: Chef Guarneri's Angry Lobster

Russell D. Guarneri, corporate executive chef for Lundy Bros. Restaurants, whipped up these wonderful recipes to keep your summer swinging.

Angry Lobster

Ingredients

3 cloves roasted garlic
1/2 oz chopped garlic
2 oz white wine
1 rosemary sprig
1# lobster cut into 6 pieces
3 oz clam juice
1/2 tsp crushed pepper
1/4 oz dried oregano
1/2 tsp butter
1/2 oz chiffonade basil
8 oz linguine
1/2 oz chopped parsley
Salt & pepper

Method

Place saute pan in oven to heat
When hot add lobster and put back in oven for 3 minutes
Add garlic, dried oregano, red pepper
When garlic is lightly caramelized, deglaze with white wine and clam juice
Season, place back in oven. Finish lobster sauce with butter
Heat pasta in boiling water for 1 minute, strain and place in fresh saute pan
Arrange lobster putting body back together
Pour sauce over all and garnish with rosemary chiffonade basil

Box of Smores

Ingredients

1 Graham cracker box
1/2 oz hot fudge
8 chocolate drops
1 oz whipped cream
1 oz caramel sauce
6 oz marshmallow topping
1 Hershey bar
1 pkg. Graham cracker pcs.

Method

Caramel sauce on plate
Place box in center of plate
Fill box with 8 chocolate drops, add marshmallow topping and Graham cracker pieces
Pipe whipped cream to peak on top
Garnish with Hershey bar
Drizzle warm hot fudge across plate