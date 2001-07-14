Good Eating: Kangaroo Cookin'

On Monday, July 16 we’ll get a taste of cooking from down under when restaurateur Anne Rosenzweig drops by to whip up these delicious dishes.

Grilled Steak with a Corn, Peach and Almond Salad

(Serves 6)

6 ears sweet corn

3 large ripe peaches

3/4 cup toasted almonds

10 basil leaves

Salt & pepper to taste

Drizzle fruity olive oil

1 lb sirloin steak or any cut you like

Method

• Cut the corn off the cob.

• Dice potatoes into small dice.

• Roughly chop almonds.

• Cut basil leaves into thin strips.

• Toss these ingredients in a large bowl.

• Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with a little olive oil just to moisten.

• Season steak with salt and pepper.

• Grill until desired doneness.

• Let rest 5 min.

• Slice

• Place mounds of salad on each plate.

• Place sliced steak on top.

• Serve.

Grilled Shrimp with a Watermelon Feta & Mint Salad

(Serves 6)

1 lb. extra large shrimp peeled & deveined

1 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

2 inch piece of fresh ginger-smashed

6 stems of fresh cilantro

6 cloves garlic-peeled & smashed

1/4 cup Szechuan peppercorn-toasted

8 cup diced watermelon-red or yellow or combination

2 cup diced feta cheese

1 cup fresh mint leaves-roughly chopped

Drizzle of fruity olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

Method

• Heat oil & vinegar together in a pot until it just reaches a simmer.

• Place shrimp in a large bowl with remaining ingredients.

• Pour over hot marinade.

• Stir, let cool and refrigerate overnight.

• 1-2 minutes on each side on a medium/hot grill.

• In a large bowl, mix together gently watermelon, feta and mint.

• Place on 6 serving plates, drizzle with oil, season w/ salt and pepper.

• Arrange grilled shrimp around watermelon salad.

• Serve.