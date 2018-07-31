North Korea possibly constructing new intercontinental ballistic missiles: report

North Korea is reportedly constructing new intercontinental ballistic missiles, despite reassurances from President Trump that the rogue nation is “no longer a nuclear threat.”

Satellite images appear to indicate North Korea is possibly building two ICBMs at the same facility where the country produced its first long-range missiles, including the Hwasong-15 which make have the capability of hitting the U.S. East Coast, officials told The Washington Post Monday on condition of anonymity.

The intelligence suggested Kim Jong Un is continuing to build-up his arsenal instead of honoring the commitment he made with Trump last month, the newspaper reported.

“We see them going to work, just as before,” one U.S. official told the paper.

North Korea’s intention was to deceive the U.S. by misconstruing the number of warheads as well as research facilities they have, while claiming they have fully denuclearized, the Post reported, citing intelligence.

While North Korea honored its promise to return the remains of fallen U.S. soldiers during the Korean War, there have been troubling reports that Pyongyang will never truly disarm.

Reports earlier this month revealed that the hermit kingdom is building a nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine, which came on the heels of CIA and other intelligence agencies telling NBC News that North Korea has increased its production of enriched uranium.

North Korea also called the talks with a delegation led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in July “regrettable,” claiming the U.S. has undermined the spirit of the summit.

"We had expected that the U.S. side would offer constructive measures that would help build trust based on the spirit of the leaders' summit ... we were also thinking about providing reciprocal measures," Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

"However, the attitude and stance the United States showed in the first high-level meeting (between the countries) was no doubt regrettable," the spokesman said.

Pompeo had struck a different tone, telling reporters as he left that the talks with senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol had been “productive.”

Independent missile experts also told The Washington Post that they have found evidence that is consistent with U.S. agency findings and that there is ongoing activity.

At a Senate hearing last week, Pompeo refuted claims that the U.S, was being played by North Korea.

“I’m afraid that at this point, the United States, the Trump Administration is being taken for a ride,” said Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.

“Fear not, senator. Fear not,” advised Pompeo.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw, Chad Pergram and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.