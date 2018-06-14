Suspect questioned in probe over January 2015 Paris attacks

A French judicial official says a 37-year-old man is being questioned by investigators in the probe into the January 2015 attacks on a satirical newspaper and a kosher supermarket in Paris.

The official said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday and is being detained by police since then. He spoke anonymously because he was not allowed to disclose details on an ongoing investigation.

BFM television reports the man is suspected of having played a role in helping providing weapons to Amedy Coulibaly.

Coulibaly took over a kosher supermarket in January 2015 and demanded that police back off their pursuit of two brothers who had attacked satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo days earlier.

Seventeen people died in the two attacks. The three assailants were shot and killed by police.