Spain fires coach Lopetegui 2 days before World Cup opener

The Spanish soccer federation has fired coach Julen Lopetegui two days before the country's opening World Cup match against Portugal.

Lopetegui was let go a day after Real Madrid announced him as its new coach following the World Cup.

Federation president Luis Rubiales says it wasn't the best solution for the national team but the action was needed after it was caught by surprise by Real Madrid's announcement.

A replacement was not immediately announced.